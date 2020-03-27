You Can Stream These Films Online This Weekend to Support Seattle Businesses: March 27-29, 2020 Support Grand Illusion and the Northwest Film Forum (and Us!) from Home

Your favorite stoner film festival, SPLIFF , is now streaming, along with these other great indie movies.

Seattle's indie movie theaters spoil us by making the film-going experience just as enjoyable as the film itself. But since crowded gatherings are temporarily prohibited, a couple of your favorite indie houses are getting creative—this weekend, in addition to major films available digitally and ahead of schedule, you can cue up screenings of lesser-known gems you'd usually see at places like Northwest Film Forum and Grand Illusion, and throw them a few bucks in the process. Read on for details, and, for more ways to support Seattle venues from home, check out our roundup of local places offering live streams and virtual content.

Sponsored SPLIFF! The Underground Stoner Film Festival is now Streaming Online! SPLIFF! NOW STREAMING! Stuck at home? Do you have some weed? Then check out SPLIFF!

Bacurau

When the matriarch of a Brazilian village dies, its inhabitants notice that their land has vanished from most maps and that a UFO-shaped drone is constantly buzzing overhead. Watch this wild Brazilian Western from home.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Friday-Sunday

Local Sightings 2019 Re-screening: Short Film Program #1

See award-winning shorts from last year's Local Sightings Film Festival, showcasing "feminist forays, animated stories, gyrating bodies, and brutal birdies."

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Saturday

Local Sightings 2019 Re-screening: Short Film Program #2

This lineup of shorts from last year's Local Sightings Film Festival celebrates civil rights leader Jack O’Dell and addresses the sustainability and accessibility of the Pacific Northwest’s natural environment.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Saturday

Patrinell: The Total Experience

Last year, Dave Segal wrote, "With the public primed by Amazing Grace, the documentary about the making of Aretha Franklin’s 1972 gospel album, it’s a propitious time to view Patrinell: The Total Experience. Reverend Patrinell Staten Wright is the closest thing Seattle has to the Queen of Soul (albeit with a heavier emphasis on church life), and this film portrays the septuagenarian gospel/R&B singer’s inspirational story with utmost reverence. A strict disciplinarian, Wright headed the multiracial Total Experience Gospel Choir and impacted hundreds of lives through her spiritual and artistic tutelage. Patrinell reveals a woman who’s battled racism, sexism, gentrification, and health problems to become what one of her protégés called “our Rosa Parks, MLK, and Barack Obama." Here's your chance to see the Jury Award for Best Feature Film from Local Sightings 2019.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Friday-Sunday

Saint Frances

IndieWire's Kate Erbland wrote of Alex Thompson's new film Saint Frances: "[Kelly] O'Sullivan and her creation are riveting, and when the film comes to an emotional end that hinges on all its early strengths, the result is satisfying and hard-won, a coming-of-age story told on just a slight delay."

Available via Grand Illusion

Friday-Sunday

SPLIFF

A new vibe of stoner entertainment is emerging—witness the rise of Broad City, High Maintenance, and basically every TV show created on Viceland. And, most importantly, The Stranger presents SPLIFF, your new favorite film festival created by the stoned for the stoned. Because we can no longer congregate in person, we're rescreening the 2019 festival online! All contributions received will be shared with the filmmakers.

Available via The Stranger

Friday-Sunday

'Vitalina Varela' Virtual Screening

Five years after Horse Money, which Charles Mudede called "a film you will remember more for its images and episodes than its story," the nonprofessional actor Vitalina Varela reprises her role as a character who shares her name, a widow who travels to Lisbon to try to piece together her estranged husband's last days. Richard Brody of the New Yorker writes, "From the start, Costa endows the tale with a pictorial majesty, rooted in a hands-on transformation of film-noir, Expressionist-rooted cinematography. His images (realized by the director of photography Leonardo Simões) feature piercing bursts of light and sepulchral shadows, striated and fragmentary illumination that blends with largely static frames to fuse space and mood, action and emotion."

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Friday-Sunday

The Wild Goose Lake

Following his 2014 Berlinale-winning neo-noir flick Black Coal, Thin Ice, Chinese director Diao Yinan brings us another crime epic about a small-time mob leader who has a bounty placed on his head when he accidentally kills a cop—whoops! AV Club called it "downright Hitchcockian."

Available via Grand Illusion

Friday-Sunday