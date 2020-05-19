Stranger EverOut Presents: Takeout Tuesdays! A Selection of Sponsored Takeout Options for May 19–25

Happy Tuesday! Like we did last week, we've partnered with a selection of local restaurants and eateries to bring you this sponsored list of to-go options and deals available this week. Read on for details on everything from sushi to fried chicken sandwiches to pho.

Ada’s Technical Books & Cafe: Pop-Up Pi(e) Shop

"Ada’s has opened a low-contact Pop-Up Pi(e) Shop! Each week, a rotating assortment of daily fresh-baked pies, sides, and commissary items is made available for pre-order. All pies are refrigerated and ready to heat at home when you are ready to eat them. And if all this pie talk is making you thirsty, you’re in luck because we’ve just reintroduced barista service! To-go coffee and tea can be picked up anytime we’re open!"

Tues-Fri 2-6 pm, Sat 9 am-1 pm, 425 15th Ave E, 206-322-1058

El Camino

"El Camino is offering new menu items like our Rockfish and Shrimp Ceviche, and Mole Negro Torta! We proudly use only the freshest ingredients (organic and local whenever possible) to bring the vibrant flavors of Oaxaca and southern Mexico to the Great Northwest. Also available: our famous margarita kits, beers, Jarritos, and wine! Order and pay online for curbside pickup. Delivery available."

Mon-Fri 4-9 pm, Sat 12-9 pm & Sun 12-5pm, 607 N 35th St

Moshi Moshi

"In the heart of historic Ballard, Moshi Moshi is offering fresh, delicious sushi and Japanese comfort food every day from 12-8 pm for takeout and delivery. Also offering Japanese beer, wine, sake, and specialty cocktails to go! Check our website for menu updates and to subscribe to our email newsletter!"

Daily 12-8 pm, 5324 Ballard Ave NW, 206-971-7424

Olmstead

"Olmstead is now serving all the comfort foods and boozy essentials needed during a pandemic. From crispy fried chicken sandwiches to dinners for four, and from marmalade bread puddings to Adult Cokes, we have all your to-go needs covered. Join us every day at our walk-up window and don't forget to pick up a mimosa kit to spice up weekend brunch. Olmstead is preparing for the future and looks forward to welcoming you back into our newly socially distanced dining rooms."

Mon-Fri 11 am-9 pm, Sat-Sun 10:30 am-9 pm, 314 Broadway Ave E, 206-557-4201

South Town Pie

"South Town Pie is open for takeout—order and pay online and we’ll bring it out to your car! We’re also offering meal deals like the family meal deal (good for four people), which includes an 18″ two-topping pizza, a large house salad, and Rice Krispie dessert (Bonus! Add an 18″ cheese pizza for only $15, or a bottle of wine for $12!). Plus, you can now get beer and wine with your order! Also selling gift cards. Check our website for all the details."

Tues-Sat 12-9 pm, 8611 14th Ave S

White Center is OPEN!

"White Center has a world of takeout in 2.25 miles – burgers, beer, BBQ, bike repair, coffee, desserts, fried chicken, Korean, Mexican, pho, pizza, and more! For information on who's open, see this handy list."

Zebraclub

"Dressing Seattle since ’85. We’ve been a Seattle fashion staple for the last 35 years and we’re still here. Due to current circumstances, our retail storefront is temporarily closed, but we are still open 24/7 at Zebraclub.com. Free shipping available, along with curbside pickup if you’re in the area. Use the code STRANGERLOVE to get 10% off your purchase."

1901 1st Ave, 206-448-7452