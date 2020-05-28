Stranger EverOut Presents: Retail Roundup! A Selection of Sponsored Shopping Options for May 28–June 3

Aside from local restaurants offering takeout, many other local retailers also have social distancing-friendly shopping options, and they need your support just as much. We've partnered with a selection of local businesses to bring you this sponsored list of sales and deals available this week. Read on for details on everything from furniture to cannabis to books.

Central Co-op

"Central Co-op offers grocery delivery through Instacart for most neighborhoods in Seattle and Tacoma. We’re proud to be home to many smaller, local vendors and farmers throughout the store and to be able to continue to connect their delicious and ethically produced foods with our community."

Kasala

"May is always a time of transition from indoors to outdoors. This year things are looking a little different. You’re probably spending more time inside your home, and with that comes a desire to switch things up. Maybe it’s time for a more comfortable sofa or a rug with some punch to brighten things up. Perhaps that desk you’ve spent eight hours at isn’t the best WFH set up. Whatever it is, we’re here to help. Shop kasala.com and save 25% on all furniture, plus get free local delivery."

206-838-8000

The Reef

"Discover premium flower from Torus at The Reef Capitol Hill. Order ahead and save 5% at seattle.thereefstores.com. Thank you to our guests for respecting our social distance policies, your cooperation has been so helpful during this unprecedented time."

Daily 10 am-10 pm, 1525 E Olive Way, 206-466-6286

Ruckus

"Founded with an eccentric spirit and an ambitious goal: to deliver a retail cannabis experience unlike any other. Ruckus is Capitol Hill’s first and finest Clean Green certified dispensary. Our second store is located in Ballard’s old Stumbletown neighborhood. We feature a wide selection of high-quality cannabis flower, concentrates, prerolls, and edibles at every price point, plus some of the best topicals and tinctures around. We’re a small shop with a big atmosphere, and we’re ready to help you!"

Capitol Hill: Daily 8 am-11:45 pm, 1463 E Republican St, 206-257-4805; Ballard: Daily 10 am-8 pm, 417 NW 65th St, 206-402-5697

Third Place Books

"Third Place Books is now offering curbside pickup at all three locations! Shop online at thirdplacebooks.com or call our stores, and pick up at Lake Forest Park, Ravenna, or Seward Park. We’re still shipping nationwide, with free USPS Media Mail on orders over $25. Visit us online for book recommendations, digital audiobooks, virtual author events, and more!"

9 am-5 pm (Phone & Curbside Pickup); Lake Forest Park: 17171 Bothell Way NE, 206-366-3333; Ravenna: 6504 20th Ave NE, 206-525-2347; Seward Park: 5041 Wilson Ave S, 206474-2200

