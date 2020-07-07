Your Guide to Seattle Farmers Markets: Summer 2020 Edition

Ballard Farmers Market via Facebook The Ballard Farmers Market is one of many to offer to online ordering this summer. Make your purchases during the week and pick up your bounty on Sundays.

Jump to: Tuesdays | Wednesdays | Thursdays | Fridays | Saturdays | Sundays

When COVID-19 forced businesses to close their doors in droves back in March, many local farmers markets went on hiatus, too. Now that restaurants and bars across the state are allowing limited-capacity dining and businesses are learning to operate within physical distancing guidelines, you and your straw basket and/or growing collection of BAGGUs can head to Capitol Hill Columbia City , and beyond for a fresh supply of produce, flowers, and other goods. To keep shoppers and vendors safe, organizers are asking customers to do the following: Wear a mask, send as few people per household as possible, make a list ahead of time, leave pets at home, order ahead when possible, and stay at least six feet apart from other shoppers. Some markets are even asking shoppers to take a voluntary oath vowing to follow said guidelines, and others are accepting online preorders. With all that in mind, we've rounded up every weekly (and biweekly) market in the Seattle area below. Happy shopping!

Locations that offer online preorders are marked with an asterisk (*).

TUESDAYS

*Crossroads

Through Sept 29, 12-6 pm

Shop for berries from Hayton Farms and Our Family Farm, baked goods from Katie the Cookie Bee and the North Bend Bakery, fresh produce from Amador Farms and Martin Family Orchard, and other goods like flowers, meat, and prepackaged foods every Tuesday in Bellevue.

Renton

Through Sept 29, 3-7 pm

Gateway Park plays host to local produce, flower, and food vendors throughout the summer. Good to know: Free two-hour parking is available at the City Center Garage, and it's also right across the street from the Renton Transit Center.

Tacoma

Through Aug 25, 3-7 pm

Tacoma's McKinley neighborhood brings a market every week of the summer, promising fresh produce, dinner items, and sweet treats.

WEDNESDAYS

*Columbia City

Year-round, 3-7 pm

The Light Rail-adjacent outdoor market had its first pickup day of the year on July 1, and you can count on its return every Wednesday throughout the summer.

*Kirkland

Through Sept 2, 3-7 pm

Food consumption isn't allowed onsite this year, but vendors like Russian-style crepe purveyors Blinchiki, Bow Hill Blueberries, expressive cacao company Chocolatespiel, Little Prague Bakery, Martin Family Orchards, Neighbor Lady Cheese, Seeking Kombucha, and several others are still selling stuff for pickup and in-person shopping.

Monroe

Through Sept 2, 2:30-7 pm

The Galaxy 12 parking lot transforms into a bounty of local farm products like berries, honey, eggs, produce, and baked goods every other Wednesday afternoon.

Sammamish

Through Sept 2, 4-8 pm

Once a week from May to September, the Red Barn Farm brings in "grocery-type" vendors (for COVID-related safety reasons) to sell food items, plant starts, fruit trees, flowers, and soap. Stay tuned for possible preorders and a drive-through option.

Tukwila Farmers Market

Through Oct 14, 4-7 pm

Support local refugee and immigrant farmers by shopping for their fresh produce directly at this Wednesday market presented by the Food Innovation Network and the International Rescue Committee.

THURSDAYS

*Bellevue

Through Oct 8, 3-7 pm

Every Thursday, swing by the Bellevue Presbyterian Church to buy seasonal produce, freshly cut flowers, locally raised meats, artisan goods, and delicious foods from a unique mix of Washington vendors.

Burien

Through Oct 29, 11 am-6 pm

While fewer vendors than usual fill out the Burien Farmers Market this year, they'll still be offering plenty of farm produce, packaged foods, fresh flowers, and other grocery staples like bread, meat, and cheese. There's no touching allowed, so if something looks good, point at it with your finger.

Gig Harbor

Through Sept 10, 1-7 pm

Take in that briny South Sound breeze while you scoop up seasonal provisions and treats from Blu Rooster Farm, Europa Bistro Pizzarium, and others on the waterfront.

Queen Anne

Through Oct 8, 3-7:30 pm

This market, which is the only independent farmers market in Seattle, features a carefully curated lineup of Washington farmers, fishers, foragers, brewers, winemakers, artisan food and street food vendors, and rotating food trucks, including beer from Lowercase Brewing, kombucha from Seattle Kombucha Company, ramen and tacos from Brothers & Co, and more.

Rainier Beach

Year-round, 2-7 pm

This pay-what-you-can farm stand provides people of all incomes with locally sourced, sustainably-grown seasonal food. They also offer $20 worth of produce per visit to those in need.

FRIDAYS

*Juanita Beach

Through Sept 25, 3-7 pm

You'll find tasty food and artisanal goods for sale every Friday of the summer at this outdoor market in Kirkland.

*Lakewood

Through Sept 18, 3-7 pm

With a new location at Fort Steilacoom Park (in the parking lot adjacent to the baseball fields), there's ample room for physical distancing at this Friday market. Whether you're picking up preorders from vendors like Robbins Honey Farms or Sidhu Farms, or shopping in-person from Hmong Seattle Garden, Amador Farms, or Gigo’s Jamaican Grill, there are options for everyone.

Madrona

Through October 16, 3-7 pm

Washington farmers, fishers, ranchers, and artisans sell their goods here every week until the weather turns chilly again. Returning favorites include Sidhu Farms, King's Mozzarella, and Dutch Dame Stroopwafels.

SATURDAYS

Des Moines

Year-round, 9 am-2 pm

Find local fruits, veggies, flowers, coffee, fancy soaps, and everything else you'd hope to find at a farmers market here.

Federal Way

Through Oct 3, 9 am-3 pm

Leave your dogs at home and shop for farm products, flowers, ready-to-eat noshes, personal care items, and baked goods on the South Side.

Issaquah

Through Sept 26, 9 am-2 pm

The organizers of this market recommend limiting trips to 20 minutes, so make a list of what you're looking for beforehand and head to Issaquah's Pickering Barn to shop from farm-sourced produce and bakery vendors.

Port Angeles

Year-round, 10 am-2 pm

Operating in "various incarnations" since the '80s, this year-round Saturday market in downtown Port Angeles is a necessary stop on your next visit to the Olympic Peninsula.

Port Orchard

Through Oct 10, 9 am-3 pm

A rotating lineup of vendors like Hayton Farms Berries, Jenns By Design, Olive Branch, Sallie's Custom Clayworks, Tom Farmer Oyster Company, and others sell their provisions here every Saturday.

*Proctor

Through Dec 19, 9 am-2 pm

College students, babies, dogs, and everyone in between flock to this Tacoma farmers market on Saturdays. Their summer/fall season is in full swing, so head down for veggies, berries, artisan snacks, dairy products, and plants.

Redmond

Year-round, 10 am-2 pm

Now in the parking lot of the Overlake Christian Church with new hours, this 45th annual Eastside Saturday market welcomes back farmers and growers like the Swanson Family Farm, Alvarez Farms, the Root Connection, and Two Rivers Farms, along with other producers like Samish Bay Cheese and Blue Stilly Coffee Roasters.

*San Juan Islands

Through Oct 3, 9:30 am-12 pm

Level up your trip to Friday Harbor by swinging by this Saturday market for fruits, berries, garlic, and herbs from Blue Moon Farm, small-batch beans from ​High Country Coffee, porcelain wares from Paula West Pottery, and more of the like.

Shoreline

Through Oct 3, 10 am-3 pm

Shoreline's modified, contactless market supplies locals with everything from fresh flowers, strawberries, and cherries to asparagus, mozzarella cheese, pork, leafy greens, and frozen tamales.

*University District

Year-round, 9 am-2 pm

The University District Farmers Market is open year-round on Saturdays. It's set up on the Ave, between NE 50th St and NE 52 St. Pick up your produce for the week, or grab something fresh to eat while you're walking around.

SUNDAYS

Auburn

Through Sept 20, 10 am-3 pm

Upwards of 40 vendors sell farm-fresh provisions, hand-crafted items, and concessions in Les Gove Park.

*Ballard

Year-round, 9 am-1 pm

Shop online on weekdays for things like apples from Collins Family Orchard, raspberries from Hayton Farms, chicken and duck eggs from Left Foot Farms, and bagels from the Shambala Ancient Grain Bakery, then pick up your bounty on Sundays.

*Capitol Hill/Broadway

Year-round, 11 am-3 pm

To avoid a mass of people idly strolling from tent to tent, this standby market outside Seattle Central is now operating on a pickup basis for those who order from vendors online. Tight 5 Farm, Mariposa Farm, and Hayton Farms Berries are just a few of many returning vendors.

Lake Forest Park

Through Oct 18, 10 am-2 pm

Get Sidhu Farms, Hayton Farms, and Garden Treasures strawberries; Doll House Bakery shortcake; Alvarez Organics peas; and more from Third Place Commons every Sunday.

Mercer Island

Through Nov 22, 10 am-3 pm

This weekly market boasts products from AG Family Farm, Bao Garden, Oxbow Farm, Ecolibrium Farms, and many others.

*West Seattle

Year-round, 10 am-2 pm

Round out your weekend by heading to the West Seattle Junction for local produce, dairy, meat, wine, and more.