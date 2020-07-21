Where to Eat Summer Berries in Seattle Right Now Food & Drink Specials and U-Picks to Check Out This Season

Mountainview Blueberry Farm via Instagram Pluck blueberries in all shapes and sizes at Snohomish's nine-acre Mountainview Blueberry Farm , open from 8 am to 5 pm on Tuesday-Sunday.

Cherries, raspberries, blueberries, and other summer fruits are reaching peak ripeness in Washington right now, and local bakeries and restaurants are taking full advantage. You really can't go wrong with any of the limited-time specials listed below, from Salt and Straw's returning Birthday Cakes & Blackberries flavor to Hot Cakes's shortcake with Hayton Farms black raspberries to General Porpoise's Blackberries & Cream doughnut. Craving berries on their own? We've also included nearby U-Picks so you can collect your own bounty. For more places to find in-season produce, check out our guide to Seattle Farmers Markets.

FOOD & DRINK SPECIALS

A La Mode Pies

You can always find golden pies bursting with berries at this pie bakery, whose signature pies include Blue Hawaiian (blueberry, pineapple, and coconut), Marionberry Hazelnut, and Strawberry Rhubarb.

Phinney & West Seattle

Bakery Nouveau

The ever-popular bakery has concocted a sweet-tart Blueberry Limoncello Cake, a lemon chiffon cake brushed with limoncello syrup and layered with blueberry mousse and lemon cream. They also have a Raspberry Spring Cake with raspberry crémeux, vanilla butter cake, and vanilla buttercream frosting.

Various locations

Byen Bakeri

The Scandinavian bakery takes Sidhu Farms berries, Collins Family Orchards apricots, and Wild Canary Farm edible flowers and plops them onto a cute little tart.

Queen Anne

Coyle's Bakeshop

Tayberries (a cross between a blackberry and a red raspberry) are in season! Get yourself some hybrid jam and Victoria sponge cake, or opt for preserves in other summer flavors like strawberry and raspberry. Preorder during the week for Saturday pickup.

Fremont & Greenwood

Deep Sea Sugar & Salt

The cake shop is touting a Berries & Cream Ricotta Olive Oil Cake layered with mixed berry jam, sweet mascarpone cream, fresh raspberries, and cream cheese frosting.

Georgetown

Ellenos Yogurt

If you haven't tried the lush, velvety yogurt swirled with tart marionberry from everyone's favorite Greek yogurt vendor, you're missing out.

Downtown

Frankie & Jo's

Berry crisps are best enjoyed with ice cream, so the plant-based creamery cut out the middleman by blending Bow Hill blueberries into their coconut-oat milk base and mixing in crunchy clusters of cashew crisp for their Blueberry Crisp flavor.

Various locations

General Porpoise Doughnuts

Don't miss out on toothsome, sugar-dusted confections in the doughnut shop's summer flavors: Blackberries & Cream and Cherry Apricot Jam. Preorder for pickup.

Capitol Hill & Laurelhurst

Hot Cakes

Tart black raspberries (a cross between a blackberry and a raspberry) from Hayton Farms, a fluffy cloud of whipped cream, and a flaky butter biscuit compose Hot Cakes' mid-summer shortcake. Get it for dine-in and takeout.

Ballard & Capitol Hill

Le Panier

Pike Place's standby French bakery is serving up pâte à choux (a delicate puff pastry) topped with whipped Chantilly crème and sliced local strawberries every Thursday-Sunday.

Downtown

Macrina Cafe and Bakery

A surprise strawberry filling (no longer a surprise, sorry) sits in the middle of the bakery's Strawberry Vanilla Bean cupcake, which is topped with fresh berries and vanilla frosting.

Various locations

The Mar·ket

The Edmonds fishmonger and eatery has a new summer salad with strawberries, arugula, blue cheese crumbles, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Edmonds

Mighty-O Donuts

The vegan donut shop's July donut of the month is the "blueberry monster," with a vibrantly pigmented blueberry batter and glaze.

Various locations

Parfait Organic Artisan Ice Cream

Pounds of berries plucked from local farms and owner Adria Shimada's own garden are puréed and swirled into homemade vanilla ice cream for Parfait's Stellar Strawberry flavor. Check their website for pickup windows and walk-in hours. This week, the store opens on Wednesday, July 22, and the next pickup day is Sunday, July 26.

Ballard

Pie Bar

Giving equal attention to Granny Smith apples, blackberries, strawberries, and raspberries, the Ballard pie shop's Ballard Bumble Berry Crumble flavor will satisfy the cravings of summer-fruit maximalists and indecisive dessert lovers alike. They also have a tart Peach-Marionberry Crumble on the ticket. You can order from their to-go window or for delivery via UberEats.

Ballard

Rachel's Ginger Beer

RGB's new strawberry x rhubarb and raspberry slushie flavors (the latter of which is made with Dazey CBD oil for an extra dose of relaxation) should be high on your docket of warm-weather refreshments to try.

Various locations

Raised Doughnuts

Raised Doughnuts' sweet and savory Blue Cheese Bacon Blueberry flavor will stick around all month long.

Central District

Reuben's Brews

Those who prefer to intake their daily serving of fruit in the form of beer can turn to Reuben's Razzmatazz, a low-ABC Berliner Weisse puréed with "hundreds of pounds" of raspberries.

Ballard

Salt and Straw

The Portland-based artisan ice cream shop's line of seasonal flavors for July all revolve around berries: Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero, made with Sweet Fire-flavored chevre from Portland Creamery; Birthday Cakes & Blackberries, which tastes like frosting and features chunks of cake and blackberry jam; Fresh Sheep's Cheese & Strawberries, with a fresh sheep's cheese cooked into an egg yolk custard for a rich, funky, tangy base for jammy roasted strawberries; Meyer Lemon with Blueberries, a vegan and dairy-free flavor with coconut cream, Central California Meyer lemons, and blueberries; and Finnriver Salal Berry Cider, a cardamom-spiced ice cream swirled with a marmalade made from Finnriver Farm & Cidery's salal berry cider (which uses the dark bluish-black berries of the salal plant, a shrub commonly found in the Pacific Northwest).

Ballard & Capitol Hill

Süsu

The chef-run mobile shop has a Paris Tea Cake starring layers of summer berry compote and co-starring berry-vanilla bean buttercream frosting.

Chinatown-International District

Trophy Cupcakes

The gourmet cupcakery's Blueberry Pie cupcake consists of Madagascar vanilla cake filled with house-made Washington blueberry pie filling and crowned with vanilla buttercream, a fresh blueberry, and a piece of flaky pastry crust.

Various locations

U-PICKS

Bailey Farm

This family farm has been devoted to berry-picking since 1986. Raspberries will reopen for picking starting July 21 (along with potatoes, cabbage, beets, peas, zucchini, lettuce, onions, pickling cucumbers, and garlic if you're into that). They're open daily from 9 am-4:30 pm.

Snohomish

Biringer Farm

Ride the Jolly Trolley out to the fields and fill up a box of strawberries before the season ends. If it's too late by the time you're reading this, opt for raspberries, tayberries, blackberries, black raspberries, and blueberries. Don't feel like picking? Head to the farm's market for honey and presliced fruit. They're open daily from 9 am-4 pm.

Arlington

Blueberry Blossom Farm

As its name suggests, this family farm has your blueberry needs covered with weekly U-Picks across its two acres. Check their website before heading out to make sure they're open. (Their hours this week are 9 am-5 pm on July 20-21.)

Snohomish

Bolles Organic Berry Farm

This certified-organic berry farm offers a variety of raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, and honey. They post their ever-changing hours on their Facebook page, so be sure to check it before heading out.

Monroe

Bow Hill Blueberries

Pluck heirloom blueberries every day of the season from the oldest family-run blueberry farm in Skagit Valley. They also have a farm store with pre-picked berries, jams, and other goods at their store.

Bow

Bybee Farms Blueberry Farm

This North Bend farm at the base of Mt. Si is open from 9 am to 8 pm every day of the season, giving you plenty of chances to scoop up their six varieties of U-Pick blueberries.

North Bend

Canter-Berry Farms

This Auburn blueberry farm, which was homesteaded in the 1870s and has long sold its berries at Pike Place, opens for U-Pick on July 21. They post their changing hours on their Facebook page.

Auburn

Four Elements Farm

Hunt for blueberries on this six-acre farm, open from 10 am-5 pm on Wednesday-Sunday. Pro tip: The bushes that are too tall to reach, of which there are several, make excellent tunnels.

Puyallup

Harvold Berry Farm

Tulameen raspberries are in season, and they tend to get picked early in the day, so rise with the birds and get what's yours from 8 am-8 pm from Monday-Saturday. They close early sometimes, so check their Facebook page in advance.

Carntion

Henna Blueberry Farm

Find late varieties of blue crop, blue gold and Chandlers from 9 am-3 pm on various days throughout the season. You can see their latest updates on Facebook.

Carnation

Mountainview Blueberry Farm

This Snohomish River Valley farm is "nestled low against a hillside, overlooking surrounding farms framed by the Cascade Mountain Range." Sounds nice. Frolic across its nine acres plucking several varieties, shapes, and sizes of blueberries from 8 am to 5 pm on Tuesday-Sunday. Plus, look forward to events like Berries & Blooms (Aug 23-30) and blueberry scavenger hunts (July 23-24 & 29).

Snohomish

Remlinger Farms

Strawberries are out for the count, but this Carnation farm's raspberry U-Pick is officially open as of July 21. They open at 9 am daily and tend to close at 6 pm, but check their Facebook Page before leaving to be sure.

Carnation

The Rusty Plow Farm

This family-owned farm in the foothills of Mt. Rainier is operating its U-Pick at a limited capacity this year, so be prepared to wait in your car if they're full. Check their website before you leave to make sure they're open. They also have pre-picked berries that you can order ahead for pickup.

Enumclaw

Schuh Farms

Get your strawberries, raspberries, and tayberries from this 500-acre Mount Vernon spot run by second-generation farmers Steve and Susan Schuh. They reopened for U-Pick in early July, and they tend to be open from 10 am-2 pm. Check their Facebook page for daily updates.

Mount Vernon

Spooner Farms

If raspberries are your favorite, you'll find tons of them at this South Sound farm, open daily from 9 am-5 pm.

Puyallup

Willie Green's Organic Farm

You may have bought berries and veggies from this 65-acre family-owned organic farm at your local farmers market. Starting August 16, you can scoop up strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and mulberries in limited quantities from their U-Pick, open daily from 9 am-2 pm.

Monroe