A New Place to Drink Tequila on Capitol Hill, Frankie & Jo's Comes to U Village, and More Seattle Food News You Can Use: July 17, 2020 Edition

If the multi-faceted anxieties of the present moment have worked up your appetite for comfort food, you're in luck—this week brings the return of spots like Matt's in the Market and Tavolàta Belltown, new places like La Josie's and a new U Village outpost of Frankie & Jo's, and special offerings like an Aslan Brewing Company lager for Black Lives Matter at local PCC markets. See our full in-person dining directory here, our takeout & delivery directory here, and our guide to Seattle farmers markets here.

NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS

The Barque Brontes Bakery Café and JarrBar

The Pike Place neighbors have gone dutch on a patio dining area serving coffee, lunch, dinner, cocktails, and dessert from 9 am-8 pm on Wednesday-Sunday.

Bateau

The dining room of Renee Erickson’s's beef-focused restaurant will have a soft opening on July 17-18. Guests can call in to reserve a (very limited) spot to dine on a prix-fixe menu ($125 per person) of grass-fed, dry-aged steaks, seasonal vegetables, and Boat Street bread pudding with freshly churned ice cream.

Birreria Tijuana

The Burien Mexican restaurant known for its birria (beef slow-simmered with spices and chiles) will open a new location in Everett on Saturday, July 18, for dine-in and takeout. Former Stranger food and drink calendar editor Julianne Bell recommends the vampiro, an open-faced taco with a layer of melted cheese and a stratum of shredded beef atop a fried tortilla.

Brouwer's Cafe

The Belgian food and beer spot reopened for dine-in this week. Stop by from 2-7 pm or stay home and continue ordering takeout from them.

Carrello

Reservations are now open for the Capitol Hill Italian spot, which rolls snacky bites, antipasti, salumi, and seasonal vegetable dishes to your table.

Frankie & Jo's

The Instagram-famous plant-based ice creamery announced in January that they were planning to open a brand-new third location in the University District this year, and as of Friday, July 17, it's officially open from 11 am-10 pm daily.

Good Weather

Breakfast tacos are back from 10 am-2 pm on weekends at the Chophouse Row bike shop and cafe. Take them home or pop a squat on the patio (open Wednesday-Sunday).

Gold Bar

As of this week, the South Lake Union Caribbean- and Latin-inspired 24K bar is back open from 3-9 pm Wednesday-Saturday for in-person dining (as well as takeout and delivery). Their "Crown Social Distancing Club," located in their space next door, is fashioned with tables and chairs in the likeness of a cozy living room for groups of five or fewer. Reservations are required.

Hitchcock

Chef Brendan McGill's Bainbridge Island-based dining destination is starting a series of pop-ups from its patios outside the main restaurant and deli, where you can slurp down oysters from Baywater Shellfish (on Saturday, July 18) on compostable plates with a cold beer or cocktail in hand.

Hogstone's Wood Oven

While they won't be opening up their backyard this summer, the Eastsound farm-to-table restaurant will serve pizzas, crab rolls, and more lunch items to go starting Friday, July 17.

La Fête Pâtisserie

This Mercer Island French pâtisserie opened on Friday, July 17 and offers an array of pastries, savory tarts and quiches, baguette sandwiches, and craft beverages. Their outdoor terrace is open from 7 am-7 pm, or you can get your treats to go.

Lady Jaye

The West Seattle cocktail bar and smokehouse is launching a general store on Sunday, July 19, at the West Seattle Farmers Market, where you can pick up biscuits and gravy and cuts of Wagyu beef to go.

La Josie's

On Thursday, June 16, Capitol Hill's convivial, beloved Mexican restaurant Fogon officially opened a sister bar called La Josie's Mexican Bar, named in tribute to owner Noel Cortez's late nephew and business partner Jose Ambriz, in the former space of nearby East Trading Co. They're open daily from 4 pm to late for limited dine-in.

Matt's in the Market

Take in a view of Pike Place from your seat at this Northwest-fare staple, which recently reopened for lunch and dinner service. Don't forget to make a reservation.

Momosan

Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto's ramen and sake spot began takeout and delivery service through Grubhub and Zuppler on Monday, July 13, and they now have daily hours from 11:30 am-8 pm.

Poquitos

As of Monday, July 13, drinking-age parties of five or fewer can dine on Poquitos's outdoor patio daily from 4-9 pm.

Surrell

This newly opened Madison Park spot has a Summer Nights on the Patio program ($99 per person) featuring a four-course tasting menu for parties of two to five.

Tavolàta

Joining its Capitol Hill outpost, the original Belltown location of Ethan Stowell's Italian restaurant will return for takeout on Saturday, July 18. Plus, both locations are introducing daily happy hour specials to go from 4-7 pm daily, with options like rigatoni with spicy Italian sausage, pappardelle bolognese, and chickpea salad with sultanas and celery leaf.

FUTURE OPENINGS

Alexandra's Macarons

Keep your ear to the ground (aka Instagram) for the opening of the popular Ballard macaron spot's new Central District location at 18th and Union, slated for late summer 2020.

Rapport

This self-pour beer and wine taproom is set to open in the former spot of Roy Street Coffee & Tea on July 27, 2020, reports Eater.

NEW SPECIALS

Aslan Brewing Company

All PCC markets have stocked up on Aslan Brewing's American Lager, 100% of proceeds from which benefit Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County. They're only getting one shipment of the stuff, so act fast!

Crawfish King

When you order a five-found bucket of seafood ($35) over the weekend of July 17, Crawfish King will throw in a whole Blue crab while supplies last.

Ellenos Real Greek Yogurt

Head to Pike Place the weekend of July 17 to taste new flavors like Pineapple Açaí and Carrot Cake from everyone's favorite yogurt purveyors.

Frelard Tamales

Buy three tamales from this Green Lake gem and get a free agua fresca henceforth on Tuesdays.

Nutty Squirrel Gelato

Score housemade gelato at Nutty Squirrel's pop-up at Woodinville's Willows Lodge on Saturday, July 18, from 3-8 pm. They'll be serving their Tuscan Melon Cups filled with gelato and toppings.

Pioneer Square D&E

This casually elegant spot is treating breakfast diners to free coffee with the most important meal of the day throughout the month of July.

Populuxe Brewing

The Ballard brewery has brought back its arcade room for groups of five or fewer. Reserve a 30-minute slot to play classic games like Ghostbusters, PacMan (and Mrs. PacMan), Asteroids Deluxe, and Tetris while you sip local brews.