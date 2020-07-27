The 50 Best Things to Do in Seattle This Week: July 27-30, 2020 A TUSH! Anniversary Show, Virtual Fleet Week, and More Top Picks

Betty Wetter via Facebook The glamorous Betty Wetter will host Thursday's virtual edition of TUSH! , aka the pinnacle of rowdy, uncategorizable drag nights. (P.S. You can also catch her on Zoom every Tuesday for Bedroom Bingo with Cookie Couture.)

A new week in Phase 2 means a mixed bag of events happening virtually, in-person (modified to accommodate physical distancing, of course), and, sometimes, a combination of both. We're here to guide you through our top picks in every genre—from a Little Shop of Horrors watch-along with Central Cinema's Baron Von Terror to a virtual TUSH! anniversary show, and from Virtual Fleet Week to Fight for Our Lives: A Virtual Reading for Black Lives Matter. In addition, check out our guides to supporting black-owned businesses and artists in Seattle, educating yourself through anti-racism resources, and donating to social justice causes. Find even more events on our complete streaming events calendar and our resistance & solidarity calendar, and check back on Friday for a roundup of the best local virtual events this weekend.

MONDAY

BJ Cummings, Cecile Hansen And Lynda Mapes Discuss The River That Made Seattle

Author BJ Cummings will read excerpts from The River That Made Seattle: A Natural and Human History of the Duwamish on Zoom and show new and old photographs highlighting the river's Native, immigrant, and industrialist histories. He'll be joined by Cecile Hansen (the great, great, great grandniece of Chief Seattle) and Duwamish leader Lynda Mapes.

The Stranger Presents: Collide-O-Scope

The mind-melting video compilation extravaganza also known as Collide-O-Scope will stream obscure oddities from film, VHS, music videos, and other forms of media live on the internet.

Outbound Herbivore Digital Vegan Mini Market

Plant-based people of Seattle: The Outbound Herbivore has launched an online market brimming with locally made, animal-product-free food items, which you can order remotely at discounted prices and pick up in person.

Sporcle Live Virtual Trivia - Baseball!

How much do you know about America's favorite pastime? This Sporcle Live team-based trivia night on Zoom will test your dedication to the sport and will offer winners prizes.

Tomorrowland - Around the World

Using 3D visuals and game design to mimic the experience of Tomorrowland, the EDM music festival held annually in Belgium, this two-day virtual event boasts Katy Perry, David Guetta, and Steve Aoki among its headliners.

Big Friendship: Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman in Conversation

Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman—the hosts of the "highbrow and lowbrow" political and pop-cultural podcast Call Your Girlfriend—co-wrote a book about the highs and lows of their friendship. Join them for a virtual conversation with writer Alicia Garza.



Zadie Smith + Vinson Cunningham

What have you been doing during the stay-home order? Unsurprisingly, award-winning novelist Zadie Smith wrote another book. Join the author for a virtual talk on Intimations: Six Essays, in conversation with New Yorker theater critic Vinson Cunningham.

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

Watch the Seattle Mariners live from Houston's Minute Maid Park as they take on the Astros for the final game in the first round of 2020 games. You can tune in on Root Sports NW or listen on 710 ESPN or the Mariners Radio Network.

TUESDAY

The I, Anonymous Show

The long-running Stranger and Portland Mercury column “I, Anonymous” is famous for asking readers to send in their most whacked-out rants and scandalous confessions—anonymously! In this special LIVE-STREAMED edition of The I, Anonymous Show, your host Kate Murphy will read some of the wildest and uncensored I, Anonymous submissions we've ever received. And even better, these secret (often very naughty) stories will be dissected and discussed by a panel of hilarious, nationally recognized comedians: Arlo Weierhauser, David Gborie and Sean Jordan! So if you're looking for a night of side-splitting, jaw-dropping rants and confessions—don't miss this live-streamed edition of The I, Anonymous Show!

Atlas Obscura Presents: Oregon Trail Live!

Take a virtual tour of the Oregon Trail route's historic sites, and learn forgotten stories, characters, and other "lost secrets" along the way.

Filson & Westland Distillery Present: A Backcountry Evening

Filson, Westland Distillery, Atlas Obscura, and Birds of North America author Jason Ward will trace the history of camping culture in America with artists and scientists.

Womxn of Color RISE to Leadership

Celebrate womxn of color political candidates at this virtual event hosted by organizations like OneAmerica Votes, proceeds from which will benefit progressive, pro-immigrant leaders endorsed by OneAmerica Votes' Grassroots Leadership and Youth Council.

Donavon Frankenreiter

Billabong-sponsored surfer and frequent Jack Johnson collaborator Donavon Frankenreiter comes back ashore for a livestreamed set from the Belly Up in Solana Beach.

Bedroom Bingo with Betty Wetter and Cookie Couture

You don't need a bingo card to tune in to fun game nights every Tuesday with powerhouse drag queens Betty Wetter and Cookie Couture on Zoom.

Lunch-and-Learn: Jim Crow Laws & Nazi Racial Policy

Did you know that Nazis in 1930s Germany used US legislation and initiatives to legitimize their actions within the German legal system? Keene State College's Tom White, who teaches about mass genocide events throughout history, will enlighten you on the disturbing details of the subject.

Olumide Popoola with Sarah Ladipo Manyika

London-based Nigerian German author Olumide Popoola will join Elliott Bay for a virtual Goethe Pop-Up book club chat on her newest novel, When We Speak of Nothing, which centers young, queer, and Black characters.

The Round: Elisha, Jessica Rycheal, Allison Morton

Spoken-word poet Jessica Rycheal and painter Allison Morton, both based in Seattle, will share their work with you live on this episode of the video podcast The Round.

WEDNESDAY

In Community We Flourish

Hear inspiring stories of resilience in the face of COVID-19 from Seattle Youth Poet Laureate Bitaniya Giday, Queer the Land member Evana Enabulele, and others.

Virtual Silent Reading Party

The first worldwide silent-reading party was such a huge success that we're making it weekly. Every Wednesday at 6 pm we're going to throw these parties, at least until stay-at-home is over. Attendees at the first Zoom silent-reading party included famous actors, writers, composers, artists, families, teenagers doing their homework, people staring into space listening to the music because it was just so beautiful, cats, and even one household on Orcas Island that was eating dinner and decided to broadcast the reading party as their background music. (What a brilliant idea!) It wasn't just a great party to be at. Behind the scenes, this was a roaring success as well. The Stranger brought in revenue from the reading party for the first time ever, our musician Paul Matthew Moore made ten times more on Venmo tips than he's ever made in the tip jar at the Sorrento (thank you for your generosity—he deserves it!), and hundreds of people at the party have written us emails, clamoring for more. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

All You Can Eeeeeatscon Week 2: The Great BBQ Debate

Comedian and apparent BBQ expert Paul Scheer will co-host the second installment of this virtual edition of the Infatuation's annual food festival. He'll be arguing about slow-cooking meats with Kevin Bludso from LA’s Bludso's, Orchid Paulmeier of One Hot Mama’s, and Jon Gray, Lester Walker, and Pierre Serrao from Ghetto Gastro.

Hops n' Water: How Healthy Watersheds Create Great Beer

Washington Wild and Yakima Chief Hops will team up to teach you about why water is so important for growing hops for tasty beer. They'll also invite brewers from around the state to discuss their local watersheds.

Harry Potter Books Trivia

Revisit the first four Harry Potter books to prepare for this virtual trivia night with Raised by TV and MAP Theatre.

The Michelle Obama Podcast Premiere

If you loved former First Lady Michelle Obama's memoir Becoming, be sure to tune in to her new podcast that explores the relationships that shape us, where she'll interview her closest loved ones. We bet you can guess the debut guest (hint: it's Barack).

Jim Woodring

Floating World Comics hosts this virtual book signing starring Jim Woodring, the creator of And Now, Sir—Is THIS Your Missing Gonad?, a collection of previously unpublished single-panel comics, annotated by Woodring.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

Food & Mask Drive with WashMasks

In partnership with WashMasks Mutual Aid, Seattle Rep will hold a drive to benefit local farmers in need of food and face masks (especially baby food and child-sized masks) for four days at their Patron Services office. Gather what you can and stow it in the trunk of your car—volunteers will pick it up without contact.

Seattle Repertory Theatre (Seattle Center)

THURSDAY

Atlas Obscura Presents: Tales From the Museum

Learn about some forgotten women of history from Kylie Holloway, the host of the educational comedy podcast Nevertheless She Existed.

The Dr. Fauci of the 1918 Flu

The Spanish flu of the early 1900s has no doubt been on your mind more than usual these days, what with the global pandemic still racking up cases across the world. Join Forbes writer Alex Knapp as he examines the parallels between then-Washington health commissioner Dr. Thomas Tuttle and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Little Shop of Horrors with Baron Von Terror

The campy, carnivorous, puppet-filled film adaptation of the Howard Ashman musical—deemed "the third-best movie musical of all time" by former Stranger Arts Editor Sean Nelson—will be screened online with commentary from Central Cinema's Baron Von Terror. Be prepared to have "Suddenly, Seymour" stuck in your head for the rest of the summer and possibly your life.

Virtual Pints for Preservation with Aslan Brewing!

Join the Washington Trust for a virtual happy hour, where you'll get a tour of Aslan Brewing's historic location in Bellingham's Depot Building.

The Beths

Don’t worry about placing the Beths within a larger trajectory of New Zealand music. Sure, the Auckland four-piece has a few things in common with the influential “Dunedin sound” and the reservoir of remarkable bands that made up the roster of Flying Nun Records, but the Beths are closer to power-pop than jingle-jangle, existing in a warm, cozily seductive place that’s not quite twee, not really punk, not exactly pop, and not too rock—it’s a place that can only be described as the Beths, and it stands a pretty good chance of being your favorite new place to hang out this year. Catch them live on KEXP's YouTube channel this afternoon.

Dermot Kennedy

It's about time there was another famous Dermot on the scene so Mr. Mulroney didn't have to carry all that weight by himself. Dermot Kennedy is exclusively livestreaming this special "Some Summer Night" event from the Natural History Museum. No audience, no on-demand replays. The only way to catch this show is online, as it airs.

Grounded - Danny Denial & Beverly Crusher

BIG BLDG's cozy weekly music series will return with a virtual performance by "alt-gloom" indie rocker Danny Denial and high-energy acid-punk trio Beverly Crusher.

HDLSC Presents: The Dylan Revue

The Mondegreens, who perform Bob Dylan covers as the Dylan Revue, will go live on High Dive's virtual stage in support of Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County.

Lucius - Streaming Shows!

Fiery Brooklyn five-piece Lucius are teaming up with the Seattle Theatre Group for a month-long virtual concert series "to promote local engagement and fundraising for small businesses facing financial hardship."

Black Dance Stories

Renowned dance choreographers Kyle Marshall and Okwui Okpokwasili will lead this live performance on YouTube highlighting Black stories.

Seattle Dance Collective presents Continuum: Bridging the Distance

After being forced to cancel its second season, Seattle Dance Collective commissioned five new works for the digital stage, all created and filmed during quarantine by Seattle's Henry Wurtz. The videos will premiere every Thursday in July. The series wraps up on Thursday with Bruno Roque's The Space Between Us, "which explores the nonverbal cues we use to communicate with others during our daily interactions," according to Rich Smith.

Speakeasy!

Former Stranger staffer Callan Berry, the creator of Police Reports Illustrated and a person who is good at making cocktails, will teach you how to mix up a boozy concoction and draw a little comic every other Thursday. He'll also answer your most pressing questions.

TUSH!

This pinnacle of rowdy, uncategorizable drag nights (normally held at Beacon Hill's Clock-Out Lounge) will celebrate its second anniversary with a DJ dance party with local star Arson Nicki, followed by a slew of performances hosted by the glamorous Betty Wetter, with support from Angel Baby Kill Kill Kill, Miss Texas 1988, Beau Degas, Markeith Wiley, D'Monica Leone, and Violetta Sparxx.

Cathy Park Hong

Question your view of the world by hearing poet and essayist Cathy Hong read from her memoir Minor Feelings, which explores "racialized consciousness" in America.

Fight for Our Lives: A Virtual Reading for Black Lives Matter

Support the Rainier Scholars, the Trans Women of Color Collective, and Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County at this virtual reading with local poets and writers Kamari Bright, Nia Dickens, Katrina Otuonye, and Ebo Barton.

Quarantine Write-In with Amber Flame

Spend half an hour writing and half an hour sharing and discussing in these free weekly Zoom workshops with former Hugo House poet in residence Amber Flame.

Global Draw Along Art Party with Charles Miano

Floridian painter Charles Miano will join Gage Academy of Art for a virtual drawing party, where he'll demonstrate his portrait-making process in red chalk.

Public Art In Tacoma

Join a virtual conversation with South Sound artists who have been painting murals on plywood panels in Tacoma during the pandemic.

ALL WEEK

Nordic Sól

Seattle loves a good opportunity to bliss out over our Nordic culture (Reykjavik is our sister city, in case you haven't heard), and this summer extravaganza is no exception. While it won't take place in person this year, you can look forward to a whole month of virtual activities focused on sustainability and the beauty of the outdoors.

Virtual Fleet Week

From ship tours to interviews with Blue Angels pilots, you'll find a slew of virtual Boeing Maritime events for a whole week in this year's socially distant rendition of the Seafair highlight. Check the website daily for new activity links.

Vote in the Primary Election

There's an important Washington State Primary Election on August 4, and the Stranger Election Control Board has painstakingly interviewed candidates via Zoom to help you fill out your ballot. Grab a pen, read their endorsements, and stuff your nearest ballot box with purpose.

Mike's Shave Ice Preorders

Stake your claim on frozen treats for another (hopefully) sunny weekend in Seattle from Mike's Shave Ice, which is accepting preorders through Thursday for Saturday pickup only.

Pike-Pine Summer United

Get 10% off your bill at local bars and eateries like Amandine Bakeshop, A Pizza Mart, Bateau, and tons of other places on Capitol Hill moving into Phase 2 of reopening by mentioning The Stranger's Pike-Pine promotion.

Various locations (Capitol Hill)

Oedipus the King

Play Your* Part is a theater company that partners with nonprofits to bring productions to underserved, "under-invited" communities. For this ASL-incorporating adaptation of Sophocles's Oedipus the King, perhaps one of the most fundamental works of Western literature, they'll stage the play digitally.

Saint Joan

Despite George Bernard Shaw's trenchant atheism, his classic depiction of the Maid of Orleans stresses her strength, bravery, faith, and humanity in the face of political and religious oppression. The original date of this production, staged by Mathew Wright, was canceled due to COVID-19. This is a digital rendition.