A New Molly Moon's, Milk Drunk on Beacon Hill, and More Seattle Food News You Can Use: July 31, 2020 Edition

Molly Moon's Ice Cream via Instagram Not only is the brand-new Bellevue location of Molly Moon's the biggest one yet, it's also the site of an on-view pastry kitchen where you can see Molly's culinary team baking all the ingredients that make up her gourmet ice cream flavors.

Another beautiful summer weekend is here, which is perfect timing for spots like Hotel Sorrento and Matt's in the Market to reopen for outdoor dining. On top of that, this weekend brings the new walk-up soft-serve and fried chicken sandwich window Milk Drunk to Beacon Hill and the fast-casual Vietnamese spot Mai’s Kitchen to Capitol Hill. Read on for all that and more of the latest food-world updates. For more ideas, check out our full in-person dining directory, our takeout & delivery directory, and our guide to Seattle farmers markets.

NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS

Alma Mater Tacoma

Social distancing in the Southend? Tacoma's "slim-profit" arts and performance space opened a counter-service outdoor restaurant on Thursday, July 30. The patio is open Wednesday-Sunday and offers breakfast items like veggie hash and cheesy eggs and bacon, plus more happy hour snack-type things like smoked trout dip and vegan croquettes. They have beer, wine, and cocktails, too.

Captain Blacks

People who love this nautical- and Southern-inspired hangout on the Hill will be happy to know the outdoor seating area is back open at limited capacity every day from 2 pm to sunset.

Hood Famous Bakeshop

At last, the ube cheesecake, buko pies, and other sweet goodies at this Ballard bakery are coming back into our lives. Preorder for pickup for next week.

Hotel Sorrento

The historic hotel has taken its hiatus as an opportunity to cook up a new dining concept, which will be announced on Saturday, August 1, in tandem with the reopening of its outdoor garden. You can sign up for their VIP list to be the first in line for reservations.

Mai's Kitchen

Trang Nguyen's new fast-casual spot in the former space of Sémillon Bakery & Café serves up Vietnamese standards "built around a Chipotle-like simplicity," Capitol Hill Blog reports. You can choose your base (be it phở, a rice plate, a vermicelli bowl, or a banh mi) and your protein for a custom order, or you can opt for specialty menu items like Mai's Chicken Wings or spicy beef-noodle soup.

Matt's in the Market

The Post Alley standby announced a pop-up patio this week. Starting Saturday, August 1, you'll be able to dine on a Northwest-inspired lunch and dinner in front of the Pike Place sign. It's walk-up for now, but you'll be able to make reservations starting Tuesday, August 4.

Milk Drunk

The walk-up soft-serve window with seasonal flavors at the acclaimed Beacon Hill restaurant Homer was an instant hit. Now, the owners (married couple Logan Cox and Sara Knowles) have opened a fast-casual restaurant with plenty of soft-serve (with add-ons like waffle cones, dips, and toppings) and fried chicken sandwiches, in the same building as Perihelion Brewery.

Molly Moon's Ice Cream

Molly Moon Neitzel's gourmet ice cream shop chain just opened a brand-new spot in Bellevue today, July 31. They're calling it their "Bellevue flagship location," as it's the biggest one in the chain, as well as the site of an on-view pastry kitchen where you can see Molly's culinary team baking brownies, cookie dough, and other ingredients that make up her ice cream flavors. They're celebrating the new opening by giving away 100 free kids' scoops to the first 100 kids (ages 12 and under) today only, as well as donating 10% of sales to the Bellevue Boys and Girls Club.

Rupee Bar

The picnic tables and a few inside tables at this Ballard Sri Lankan spot are ready to seat you from Wednesday-Sunday. Make a reservation or walk up in person (or continue ordering food for pickup).

Two Doors Down

Two Doors Down, the laidback bar run by married couple Erin Nestor and Rebecca Denk in Madison Valley (so named because it's two doors down from their other bar, Bottleneck Lounge), has opened a second location in the former space of Meg's Hamburgers. Expect burgers (including Impossible and Beyond options for vegans and vegetarians), as well as local beer and cider on tap. They're currently open for takeout, with online ordering and delivery in the works.

FUTURE OPENINGS & SPECIALS

PCC Bellevue

According to a press release, the popular natural market chain will welcome a new Eastside location on August 12.

Mezzanotte

Marcus Lalario already has a new project in store for the former space of his now-closed Bar Ciudad in Georgetown, Seattle Met reports. Mezzanotte, opening on Wednesday, August 5, will celebrate Larlario's Northern Italian roots with things like slender tajarin, rigatoni carbonara, cacio e pepe, and Tripoline in ragu.

River, Forks, Canyon & Corks

The folks at ROAM Beyond are partnering with local restaurants to bring you two weekends of socially distant dining and cabin-dwelling on the banks of River Canyon. The first round (August 6-9) brings a wine tasting with Morgan Lee from Two Vintners Winery and John and Gretchen Bookwalter from J. Bookwalter Winery, an evening burger bar with Josh Henderson, and a farm-to-table dinner with Mike Easton of Il Nido. The other weekend (August 20-23) features the same folks offering slightly different things.

Soi

The Capitol Hill restaurant is bringing its flavors from the Northeastern Isaan region of Thailand to Kirkland this August. They'll have all the menu items you love at the 10th Ave location, plus classic and tropical cocktails.

NEW SPECIALS

Bar Taglio

Brendan McGill's Roman-style pizzeria has launched a slew of heat-at-home meal kits for pickup and delivery. "Our hope is that these kits can help people pull together a small social distancing rooftop gathering, lakeside picnic, or backyard movie night in a pinch," says McGill. Choose from a Salumi Box with three types of salumi, housemade focaccia, olives, and fancy almonds; a Pizza Lunch with a whole margherita or pepperoni pizza and a misticanza salad; a Pizza Party with a whole margherita and pepperoni pizza, a large misticanza salad, a Salumi Box, and cauliflower or polpettine; and more options.

Bramling Cross

Ethan Stowell is celebrating the 2020 MLB season with two classic stadium offerings: burgers and wings. They'll be giving away a Mariners jersey to a lucky customer each day of the pop-up, as well as free Mariners-branded face masks to the first 500 guests each day. Choose the burger package for a Beefstorm applewood-grilled cheeseburger on a potato bun with aged cheddar and all the fixings, plus fried and peach cobbler, or go all out with the burger and wings package for all that and a half a dozen Dynamite hot wings with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing. This Home Opener pop-up lasts through August 2.

HAP’s Burgers & Taps

The homey Mercer Island burger joint is celebrating its first anniversary with a limited-time deal: Buy one regular burger and get one kids burger for free from July 31-August 3.

Infinity Pool + Bar

It doesn't get much fancier than the outdoor infinity pool and bar at the Four Seasons. Ethan Stowell's Goldfinch Tavern, also located in the five-star hotel, has launched a summer pop-up where you can dine al fresco on things like oysters on the half-shell, the Goldfinch burger with Beecher's cheese, lobster masters, and peach cobbler, paired with smoked, shaken, and stirred libations.

L'Oursin

Get your steak frites from this Central District French bistro before they pivot to burgers (and more) on Monday, August 3 for their new Southern-inspired pop-up Old Scratch, a COVID-era revival of their off-menu Monday-night smash burger.

The Pink Door

One dollar from every Black Lives Matter cocktail (made with fresh strawberry puree, Crater Lake Ginger Vodka, St. Germain, and lemon) benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Enjoy yours on their outdoor deck that boasts a view of the Puget Sound.

Rione XIII

Capitol Hill's only specialty chicken parmesan sandwich shop (checks out) will pop up at Ethan Stowell's Rione XIII for two weeks of cheesy-crunchy bliss. Enjoy your Chicky Chicky Parm Parm sandwiches, french fries, cocktails, and fresh-squeezed lemonade for dine-in or takeout every day through August 11.

Tarsan i Jane

For three weeks starting Friday, July 31, the acclaimed Fremont Valencian restaurant will offer XITA's burgers and pork sandos (named after Tarzan's chimpanzee friend) for pickup. You can also add on snacks, and desserts, plus a Blood Orange Honey Wheat Ale or Imperial IPA from Bad Jimmy's.

Vif

Anthony Dao (the man behind the pizza pop-up Romeo) will be slinging three types of pies in the parking lot of the Fremont cafe and wine bar on Sunday, August 2, using seasonal produce and locally sourced grain. Preorder online for pickup.

CLOSURES

Cedar's

The First Hill location of this cozy Indian restaurant is closing after seven years of business. They posted a sign outside their door assuring customers that their University District location is alive and well, and is currently offering pickup and delivery.

Skillet Catering

No more will Skillet's charmingly tarnished airstream trailer serve you burgers, poutine, and chicken sandwiches; they're closing permanently, in part due to COVID-19 setbacks. Thankfully, Skillet's physical restaurants remain—the Capitol Hill and Regrade locations are open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.