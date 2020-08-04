Over 40 galleries are coming together social distancing-style for the Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair, which will take place across the city all month long. "It's a chance for artists and galleries to either show work from exhibitions that got truncated because of the pandemic or a chance to play with old and new work outside of already planned shows," wrote The Stranger's Jasmyne Keimig in her breakdown of which galleries you should put at the top of your list (including Wa Na Wari, Phylogeny Contemporary, and Koplin Del Rio). Below, we've rounded up every participating gallery and the shows they're featuring for the event, which you can also find on our complete Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair calendar. Click through for more details and images.
Galleries marked with an asterisk (*) are Stranger critic-approved
*ArtXChange
Hours: Tues-Sat, 11 am-5:30 pm (and by appt)
On view: Due Belle Voci & Lauren Iida: 32 Aspects of Daily Life (through Aug 22)
Azuma Gallery
Hours: By appt
On view: Group Show (Aug 6-29)
Bonfire
Hours: Viewable daily from the sidewalk; indoor viewings available by appt
On view: Ancestral Heritage of An Unknown Artist (through Sept 1)
Columbia City Gallery
Hours: Fri-Sun, 12-5 pm
On view: Up in the Air (through Aug 9) & The Art of Protest (Aug 12-Sept 20)
Core Gallery
Hours: Wed-Sat, 12-6 pm
On view: Amanda Wood: Little Whispers & Sean Hurley: Acts of Faith (through Aug 29)
Davidson Galleries
Hours: Tues-Sat, 11 am-5 pm
On view: John Grade: Reassembled (Aug 4-29)
Fogue Studios & Gallery
Hours: Sat, 12-5 pm and Thurs-Fri by appt
On view: The Visual & the Verse (ongoing)
FoodArt Collection
Hours: Sun, 2-5 (and by appt)
On view: Jane Richlovsky: I'll Never Have That Recipe Again (through Aug 31)
Foster/White Gallery
Hours: Tues-Sat, 10 am-6 pm
On view: Alden Mason, Casey McGlynn, Calvin Ma (Aug 6-22)
Fountainhead Gallery
Hours: Sat-Sun, 12-5 pm (and by appt)
On view: Courageous Dialogue (Aug 6-29)
Frederick Holmes and Company
Hours: Tues-Sat, 10 am-5 pm
On view: The 20th Century on Paper: 1940-1970 (ongoing)
Front Room Gallery (Juan Alonso Studio)
Hours: Second Saturdays (and by appt)
On view: Group Show (Aug 7-Sept 12)
*G. Gibson Gallery
Hours: By appt
On view: Gala Bent: At the Edge of the Sky (Aug 6-22)
Gallery 110
Hours: Wed-Sat, 11 am-6 pm (and by appt)
On view: Group Show (Aug 6-29)
Gallery Erato
Hours: By appt (virtual tours only)
On view: Amorous (through Aug 31)
Gallery IMA
Hours: Thurs-Sat, 10:30 am-5:30 pm & Sun-Wed by appt
On view: Rebecca Shortle: Fluid Planes (Aug 6-29)
Gallery Mack
Hours: Wed-Sun, 11 am-5 pm
On view: Georgia Gerber (through Aug 31)
*Gallery Onyx
Hours: Fri-Sun, 12-6 pm (and by appt)
On view: Black Arts Northwest (Aug 7-29)
The Garage Studio Gallery
Hours: By appt
On view: SDAF Pop-Up Exhibition (Sat Aug 15)
Ghost Gallery
Hours: Wed-Fri, 12-5 pm & Sat-Sun, 12-4 pm
On view: Mariel Andrade: Psychomagick (Aug 13-Sept 6)
Gray Sky Gallery
Hours: Thurs-Sat, 12-5 pm (and by appt)
On view: Group Show (Aug 6-29)
*Greg Kucera Gallery
Hours: Tues-Sat, 10:30 am-5:30 pm
On view: Visual & Virtual (through Aug 22)
Hall/Spassov Gallery
Hours: By appt
On view: Kevin Boyle: Lithium and the New Energy (Aug 6-27)
Harris Harvey Gallery
Hours: Tues-Sat, 11 am-5 pm (and by appt)
On view: Hiroshi Sato: Flattening and Form & Lisa Snow Lady: Quiet Spaces (Aug 6-29)
i.e. gallery
Hours: Fri-Sun, 11 am-5 pm (and by appt)
On view: Rachel Maxi: Divine Mind (through Aug 16)
*J. Rinehart Gallery
Hours: Thurs-Sat, 11 am-5 pm (and by appt)
On view: Kim Van Someren: The Slant of Line (through Sept 12) & Emily Gherard & Jaq Chartier (Aug 6-29)
*Koplin Del Rio
Hours: Wed-Sat, by appt
On view: Neopaganismo (Back to the Forests) & Sean Hower: Spillaways (through Sept 12)
Linda Hodges Gallery
Hours: Tues-Sat, 10:30 am-5 pm
On view: Group Show (Aug 6-29)
Lynn Hanson Gallery
Hours: Fri-Sat, 12-5 pm (and by appt)
On view: Nine Artists (through Aug 22)
*Martyr Sauce
Hours: By appt
On view: Re:definition (ongoing)
*Method Gallery
Hours: Fri-Sat, 12-5 pm (and by appt)
On view: Ling Chun: Apostrophe S (through Aug 15)
Oxbow
Hours: By appt, 1-6 pm
On view: Dawn Cerny: The Ambient & The Object (through Aug 7)
Patricia Rovzar Gallery
Hours: Tues-Sat, 11 am-5 pm
On view: Mark Beck and Kellie Talbot (through Aug 31)
*Phylogeny Contemporary
Hours: By appt
On view: La Vaughn Belle (ongoing)
Roq La Rue
Hours: Sat, 12-4
On view: Debra Baxter: For Dear Life (Aug 13-Sept 5)
Ryan James Fine Arts
Hours: By appt
On view: Jeemin Kim: Space in Nature (through Sept 30)
SEASON
HOURS: By appt
On view: Andy Heck Boyd: Dagwood Duck and Co. (through Aug 14)
Sequina Space At Inscape Arts & Cultural Center
Hours: By appt
On view: For Those Who Have Seen the Elephant (through Aug 29)
Shift Gallery
Hours: Fri-Sat, 12-5 pm (an by appt)
On view: In-Person Group Show & Online Group Show (through Aug 29)
Smith/Vallee Gallery
Hours: Fri-Sun, 10 am-5 pm (and by appt)
On view: The Flex Gallery: Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair & ThursdayKim Obbink | Ann Chadwick Reid (through Aug 30)
*SOIL
Hours: Fri-Sun, 12-5 pm
On view: [placeholder] (Aug 6-29)
*Specialist
Hours: By appt
On view: Specialist and Current Norton Experimental Residency Series: Anastacia-Renée (Aug 11-September 20)
*Stonigton Gallery
Hours: Wed-Sat, 11 am -3 pm (and by appt)
On view: Lena | Ceara | Jennifer (Aug 6-27)
Studio 103
Hours: Sat, 12-4 pm (and by appt)
On view: The Art of the Curve (Aug 8-Sept 26)
*Studio e
Hours: Thurs-Fri, by appt & Sat, 1-5 pm
On view: Emily Counts and Ko Kirk Yamahira (through Aug 29)
Traver Gallery
Hours: Tues-Sat, 11 am-3 pm (and by appt)
On view: Fresh Air (Aug 6-29)
Vermillion
Hours: By appt
On view: John Behr (Aug 6-29)
Vetri International Glass
Hours: Tues-Thurs, 11 am-3 pm & Fri-Sat, 11 am-4 pm (and by appt)
On view: KNARR by Backhaus-Brown and Egeværk (through Aug 29)
*Wa Na Wari
Hours: Fri, 2-8 pm
On view: Arts at Wa Na Wari (through Sept 27)
Winston Wächter Fine Art
Hours: By appt
On view: New from the Northwest (through Aug 31)
Woodside/Braseth Gallery
Hours: Tues-Sat, 11 am-6 pm (appts encouraged)
On view: William Cumming: Retrospective & New Artworks (Aug 5-Sept 1)
ZINC Contemporary
Hours: Thurs-Sat, by appt
On view: Sleepless, Selections & Not Too Small - Not Too Big (through Aug 22)