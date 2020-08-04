Your Complete Guide to the Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair 2020 All the Galleries Participating in the Monthlong August Event

Stranger favorites like Ramiro Gomez, Jacob Lawrence, and Drie Chapek. Courtesy of Greg Kucera Gallery New work by Anthony White is featured in a group show at Greg Kucera Gallery alongside otherfavorites like Ramiro Gomez, Jacob Lawrence, and Drie Chapek.

Over 40 galleries are coming together social distancing-style for the Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair, which will take place across the city all month long. "It's a chance for artists and galleries to either show work from exhibitions that got truncated because of the pandemic or a chance to play with old and new work outside of already planned shows," wrote The Stranger's Jasmyne Keimig in her breakdown of which galleries you should put at the top of your list (including Wa Na Wari, Phylogeny Contemporary, and Koplin Del Rio). Below, we've rounded up every participating gallery and the shows they're featuring for the event, which you can also find on our complete Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair calendar. Click through for more details and images.

Galleries marked with an asterisk (*) are Stranger critic-approved

*ArtXChange

Hours: Tues-Sat, 11 am-5:30 pm (and by appt)

On view: Due Belle Voci & Lauren Iida: 32 Aspects of Daily Life (through Aug 22)

Azuma Gallery

Hours: By appt

On view: Group Show (Aug 6-29)

Bonfire

Hours: Viewable daily from the sidewalk; indoor viewings available by appt

On view: Ancestral Heritage of An Unknown Artist (through Sept 1)

Columbia City Gallery

Hours: Fri-Sun, 12-5 pm

On view: Up in the Air (through Aug 9) & The Art of Protest (Aug 12-Sept 20)

Core Gallery

Hours: Wed-Sat, 12-6 pm

On view: Amanda Wood: Little Whispers & Sean Hurley: Acts of Faith (through Aug 29)

Davidson Galleries

Hours: Tues-Sat, 11 am-5 pm

On view: John Grade: Reassembled (Aug 4-29)

Fogue Studios & Gallery

Hours: Sat, 12-5 pm and Thurs-Fri by appt

On view: The Visual & the Verse (ongoing)

FoodArt Collection

Hours: Sun, 2-5 (and by appt)

On view: Jane Richlovsky: I'll Never Have That Recipe Again (through Aug 31)

Foster/White Gallery

Hours: Tues-Sat, 10 am-6 pm

On view: Alden Mason, Casey McGlynn, Calvin Ma (Aug 6-22)

Fountainhead Gallery

Hours: Sat-Sun, 12-5 pm (and by appt)

On view: Courageous Dialogue (Aug 6-29)

Frederick Holmes and Company

Hours: Tues-Sat, 10 am-5 pm

On view: The 20th Century on Paper: 1940-1970 (ongoing)

Front Room Gallery (Juan Alonso Studio)

Hours: Second Saturdays (and by appt)

On view: Group Show (Aug 7-Sept 12)

*G. Gibson Gallery

Hours: By appt

On view: Gala Bent: At the Edge of the Sky (Aug 6-22)

Gallery 110

Hours: Wed-Sat, 11 am-6 pm (and by appt)

On view: Group Show (Aug 6-29)

Gallery Erato

Hours: By appt (virtual tours only)

On view: Amorous (through Aug 31)

Gallery IMA

Hours: Thurs-Sat, 10:30 am-5:30 pm & Sun-Wed by appt

On view: Rebecca Shortle: Fluid Planes (Aug 6-29)

Gallery Mack

Hours: Wed-Sun, 11 am-5 pm

On view: Georgia Gerber (through Aug 31)

*Gallery Onyx

Hours: Fri-Sun, 12-6 pm (and by appt)

On view: Black Arts Northwest (Aug 7-29)

The Garage Studio Gallery

Hours: By appt

On view: SDAF Pop-Up Exhibition (Sat Aug 15)

Ghost Gallery

Hours: Wed-Fri, 12-5 pm & Sat-Sun, 12-4 pm

On view: Mariel Andrade: Psychomagick (Aug 13-Sept 6)

Gray Sky Gallery

Hours: Thurs-Sat, 12-5 pm (and by appt)

On view: Group Show (Aug 6-29)

*Greg Kucera Gallery

Hours: Tues-Sat, 10:30 am-5:30 pm

On view: Visual & Virtual (through Aug 22)

Hall/Spassov Gallery

Hours: By appt

On view: Kevin Boyle: Lithium and the New Energy (Aug 6-27)

Harris Harvey Gallery

Hours: Tues-Sat, 11 am-5 pm (and by appt)

On view: Hiroshi Sato: Flattening and Form & Lisa Snow Lady: Quiet Spaces (Aug 6-29)

i.e. gallery

Hours: Fri-Sun, 11 am-5 pm (and by appt)

On view: Rachel Maxi: Divine Mind (through Aug 16)

*J. Rinehart Gallery

Hours: Thurs-Sat, 11 am-5 pm (and by appt)

On view: Kim Van Someren: The Slant of Line (through Sept 12) & Emily Gherard & Jaq Chartier (Aug 6-29)

*Koplin Del Rio

Hours: Wed-Sat, by appt

On view: Neopaganismo (Back to the Forests) & Sean Hower: Spillaways (through Sept 12)

Linda Hodges Gallery

Hours: Tues-Sat, 10:30 am-5 pm

On view: Group Show (Aug 6-29)

Lynn Hanson Gallery

Hours: Fri-Sat, 12-5 pm (and by appt)

On view: Nine Artists (through Aug 22)

*Martyr Sauce

Hours: By appt

On view: Re:definition (ongoing)

*Method Gallery

Hours: Fri-Sat, 12-5 pm (and by appt)

On view: Ling Chun: Apostrophe S (through Aug 15)

Oxbow

Hours: By appt, 1-6 pm

On view: Dawn Cerny: The Ambient & The Object (through Aug 7)

Patricia Rovzar Gallery

Hours: Tues-Sat, 11 am-5 pm

On view: Mark Beck and Kellie Talbot (through Aug 31)

*Phylogeny Contemporary

Hours: By appt

On view: La Vaughn Belle (ongoing)

Roq La Rue

Hours: Sat, 12-4

On view: Debra Baxter: For Dear Life (Aug 13-Sept 5)

Ryan James Fine Arts

Hours: By appt

On view: Jeemin Kim: Space in Nature (through Sept 30)

SEASON

HOURS: By appt

On view: Andy Heck Boyd: Dagwood Duck and Co. (through Aug 14)

Sequina Space At Inscape Arts & Cultural Center

Hours: By appt

On view: For Those Who Have Seen the Elephant (through Aug 29)

Shift Gallery

Hours: Fri-Sat, 12-5 pm (an by appt)

On view: In-Person Group Show & Online Group Show (through Aug 29)

Smith/Vallee Gallery

Hours: Fri-Sun, 10 am-5 pm (and by appt)

On view: The Flex Gallery: Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair & ThursdayKim Obbink | Ann Chadwick Reid (through Aug 30)

*SOIL

Hours: Fri-Sun, 12-5 pm

On view: [placeholder] (Aug 6-29)

*Specialist

Hours: By appt

On view: Specialist and Current Norton Experimental Residency Series: Anastacia-Renée (Aug 11-September 20)

*Stonigton Gallery

Hours: Wed-Sat, 11 am -3 pm (and by appt)

On view: Lena | Ceara | Jennifer (Aug 6-27)

Studio 103

Hours: Sat, 12-4 pm (and by appt)

On view: The Art of the Curve (Aug 8-Sept 26)

*Studio e

Hours: Thurs-Fri, by appt & Sat, 1-5 pm

On view: Emily Counts and Ko Kirk Yamahira (through Aug 29)

Traver Gallery

Hours: Tues-Sat, 11 am-3 pm (and by appt)

On view: Fresh Air (Aug 6-29)

Vermillion

Hours: By appt

On view: John Behr (Aug 6-29)

Vetri International Glass

Hours: Tues-Thurs, 11 am-3 pm & Fri-Sat, 11 am-4 pm (and by appt)

On view: KNARR by Backhaus-Brown and Egeværk (through Aug 29)

*Wa Na Wari

Hours: Fri, 2-8 pm

On view: Arts at Wa Na Wari (through Sept 27)

Winston Wächter Fine Art

Hours: By appt

On view: New from the Northwest (through Aug 31)

Woodside/Braseth Gallery

Hours: Tues-Sat, 11 am-6 pm (appts encouraged)

On view: William Cumming: Retrospective & New Artworks (Aug 5-Sept 1)

ZINC Contemporary

Hours: Thurs-Sat, by appt

On view: Sleepless, Selections & Not Too Small - Not Too Big (through Aug 22)