Protests & Resistance Events in Seattle This Weekend: August 21-23, 2020

Indivisible Bainbridge Island via Facebook Saturday's nationwide Save the Post Office Day of Action will take place at USPS offices across Washington State, including in Ballard and Columbia City.

From threats to USPS coming from the White House to the continued lack of justice for Black Americans facing police violence and institutionalized racism every day, these online and in-person resistance events invite you to stand up for BIPOC communities and the preservation of democracy in Seattle and beyond. See them all below, and stay up to date on our complete protests & resistance and BIPOC-focused events calendars, and find even more anti-racism resources here, including our Black-owned restaurant guide.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

After the Amazon Tax: Build a Fighting Labor Movement!

After a successful campaign to tax Amazon to fund affordable housing and other programs, Socialist Alternative Seattle will host an online forum to discuss how to continue mobilizing and empowering the working class.

Seattle March for the Dead

The Washington Poor People's Campaign will host this march and vigil for those who have died or are at risk of dying of COVID-19—a disproportionate number of which are people of color, and specifically Black people.

Drumheller Fountain (University District)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

PUBLIC TRUST Feature Documentary & Discussion

Friday Harbor Film Festival presents this screening and discussion of Public Trust, a documentary from Patagonia about public lands in danger.

SATURDAY

Black In Edmonds: Elected Leadership and Black Families

Join an online discussion with local elected officials about issues facing the BIPOC community in Edmonds.

Freedom For the Children Seattle

The BIPOC advocacy group Justice for Geroge Floyd will rally to raise awareness of child sex trafficking around the world. Show up to show solidarity for the victims and find out ways to help.

Westlake Park (Downtown)

Save the Post Office Saturday Day of Action

Organizers will meet up at post offices around the country demanding that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy resign and that the USPS—which safeguards mail-in voting, the more common method used by Democrats, whose turnout is essential this November for obvious reasons—be saved.

USPS (Ballard, Columbia City, Bitter Lake, and other locations)

Women's Rights Day Online Celebration: Celebrate Black women's dynamic leadership

This year marks the centennial of the 19th amendment! With a very major vote coming up in November, this Radical Women celebration is sure to have some extra zeal. Tune in to hear remarks from Seattle Central College teacher Anna Hackman, King County Metro driver and workers' rights organizer Cheryl Jones, and others.

SUNDAY

D6 for Black Lives & Defunding SPD - Weekly Stand In

District 6 neighbors will gather at Bergen Place to demand justice for BIPOC communities.

Bergen Place (Ballard)

14th Annual Urban Poverty Forum: Challenging Black Voter Suppression

At this virtual edition of the annual forum dealing with systemic issues surrounding urban poverty, see a screening of the documentary Suppressed 2020: The Right to Vote, followed by a discussion with Angela Rae (Barringer Global Enterprise) and Celina Stewart (League of Women Voters).

Free Them All Rally

Join fellow pro-immigration activists outside the Northwest Detention Center to hear stories and grievances from those inside.

Northwest Detention Center (Tacoma)