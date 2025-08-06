Back in January, we were checking out what new bills had been introduced in the state legislature when I spotted Senate Bill 5067. It proposed lowering the legal alcohol limit in Washington from 0.08% to 0.05% BAC. “Have you guys heard about this?” I hollered into the newsroom. “Oh yeah, they do that every year,” someone shrugged.

They were right. There has been a perennial effort in Olympia to make our drunk driving laws stricter. But here at The Stranger, the more we talked about it, the more we realized we really didn’t know what the difference between 0.05 and 0.08% ABV felt like. And thus, an experiment was born.

Eight months later, stocked with booze, breathalyzers, and Mario Kart 64, we turned ourselves into lab (saint) rats and figured it out. Did we all drink more than we expected? Yes. Did we regret doing it on a Thursday? Yes. Did we all agree that the legal limit is too high? Find out.

Then, in a feat of poor planning, we took on a whole other challenge the next day: riding the light rail for 20 hours straight. Like most good things, it started with an argument in the office. Does Seattle’s light rail have culture? Buskers are rare. Spray paint is religiously scrubbed. Performers seldom swing from the handrails. Some of us argued that it was sterile, cultureless. Others agreed, but liked it that way. But the rest of us wondered if it was just that our train system is new. You can’t expect a toddler to be cultured—it’s still figuring out who it is.

To find out who was right, five Stranger writers rode the light rail in shifts from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m., a little hungover, a little fighting the urge to just stare into their phones for the whole ride to get it over with, and a lot wondering where that smell was coming from. You can find the Seattle transit culture, in its infancy, in our print issue, available at hundreds of locations all over the city.

This issue wasn’t all practical feats—we also explored our history (and possible future) with water transit and hashed out our transit hot takes—but we hope that this issue does feel lived. Transit isn’t just policy and public projects. It’s the everyday part of getting to every day. It’s how we experience the city, escape the city, and know the city.

See you on the 1.

Hannah Murphy Winter

Editor-in-Chief

Cover art by Riley Frambes / www.rileyframbes.com

This Issue Brought to You By….

Amyl and the Sniffers

Green apple cherry Celsius

City Market

Typing in awkward positions all over my apartment like I’m Carrie Bradshaw

Breakfast sandwiches

Acupuncture

Air conditioning

Dr. Orna Guralnik and her dog Nico

Season 24 of The Amazing Race

Handmade cut-off T-shirts

Hulk Hogan tapping out

Ozzy Osbourne biting the heads off the bats in hell

Non-consensual eye contact on the light rail

Men who love boats

Liquid lipstick

Fruit cups with Tajín and Chamoy

“About Us” by Brooke Hogan (feat. Paul Wall)

The baby bunnies in Anthony Keo’s backyard

Picking blackberries at the bus stop

Finally making a fruit-fly trap that works

Stress-eating edamame

Erika Evans’ rap at Candidate Survivor

Collective burning hatred for the Blue Angels

DEVO (now more than ever)

The fact that Mark Mothersbaugh is still hot

Becoming a (.03% THC) stoner again

Coming around on Lana Del Rey

Magic Kombucha & its perfect hippie labels & single-image website

Breathalyzing your bandmates for fun

Saigon Deli

Minus 3 tides

Xanax