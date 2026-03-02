Mar 7

Seattle’s chapter of Stand Up for Science will host a rally at the Mural Amphitheatre at Seattle Center to fight the Trump administration’s “well-funded, well-platformed anti-science attacks” and call for the removal of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Find more details at standupforscience.net/march7. (Seattle Center Mural Amphitheatre, noon–3 pm)

Mar 8

Evergreen Resistance and the Defund Musk Women’s Group—who often protest around town dressed as handmaids—will host a rally and march at Cal Anderson Park for International Women’s Day. Details were still coming together at press time—find more information at defundmusk.com. (Cal Anderson, 11 am, all ages, free)

Mar 8

You could tune in to Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal’s virtual Resistance Lab training from the comfort of your own home—or you could congregate with fellow activists at Central Cinema, where they’ll be streaming the presentation on their big screen. No tickets or RSVPs required, and the event will include breakout discussions and a Q&A session. Find more info at pramilaforcongress.com. (Central Cinema, 11 am–1 pm, all ages, free)

Mar 19

Stranger contributor Marcus Harrison Green will lead a discussion with Angelina Snodgrass Godoy (the Director at the Center for Human Rights at the University of Washington), Roxana Norouzi (the Executive Director of OneAmerica), Councilmember Alexis Mercedes-Rinck, and Seattle City Attorney Erika Evans about how the city is responding to ICE and what Seattleites can do to advocate for immigrant rights in Seattle. (Town Hall, 7:30 pm, $10–$35 sliding scale)

Mar 28

No Kings has announced March 28 as their next nationwide day of protest. Thousands of events are being planned across the country. Seattle Indivisible is organizing the event in Seattle, which will begin at noon at Cal Anderson Park with a march to the Seattle Center starting at 1:15 p.m. Keep an eye on Seattle Indivisible’s Instagram (@seattleindivisible) for updates. No Kings organizers said more than seven million people attended at least 2,700 rallies across the country for their October 18 demonstrations. Here in Seattle, an estimated 90,000 people gathered at the Seattle Center. That’s almost 10 percent of the city! Seattle Indivisible will also host a No Kings volunteer fair on March 4. (Cal Anderson, noon, visit seattleindivisible.com for updates)

Every Friday

Every Friday morning, Southend Indivisible gathers in front of the Department of Homeland Security building at 12500 Tukwila International Boulevard to “demand an end to the kidnappings of our neighbors, separation of families, and terrorizing of our community.” Bring a sign, or make one on-site with provided materials. (Department of Homeland Security, Tukwila, 9 am–10:30 am)

Every Sunday

Every Sunday, Seattle’s most punk-rock art shop, Push/Pull, hosts free Riff Raff League meetings, where folks can talk about political action and mutual aid while making zines, posters, buttons, and whistle kits for their neighbors. While you’re there, grab a free ABOLISH ICE poster and sign up for one of their monthly zine-making workshops. Masks are required. (Push/Pull, 7:15 pm–8:15 pm)