This week, a new Lebanese restaurant comes to South Lake Union, and the popular FOB Poke Bar expands to Bellevue. Plus, Canlis executive chef Brady Williams will depart to start his own restaurant, the beloved taqueria Carmelo's Tacos is opening a new location, and Renton's Boon Boona Coffee is headed for Capitol Hill. Read on for that and more food-world updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS
Crab Pot
Along with the reopening of Pier 57, this tourist-favorite waterfront spot known for its all-out seafood boils (complete with bibs and tiny mallets for smashing) has returned.
Downtown
Pickup or outdoor covered seating