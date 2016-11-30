This Week on the Blabbermouth Podcast: Jill Stein and the DEMONocracy

Episode 78 explores whether Dan Savage can say something nice about Jill Stein now that she's spearheading a recount in three states. After that, we turn to your letters, DEMONocracy, and other pressing matters. GAGE SKIDMORE

Can Dan Savage say something nice about Jill Stein now that she’s leading a recount charge in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania? And why does Sydney Brownstone see a "successful” recount leading to blood in the streets? We answer all these questions and more right of the bat.

Then we perform oral readings of two great listener comments—one voiced by Heidi Groover and the other by Charles Mudede.

After that: a segment we’re calling Rich Smith’s Glossary of Ocracies. (You gotta listen to find out.)

And finally, Stranger social media manager Jessica Fu tries to talk me down off the “Facebook is killing democracy" ledge I climbed out on last week.

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.