This Week on the Blabbermouth Podcast: An Elector's Plan to Save America from Trump, and a Congresswoman's Response

Joseph Sohm/ Shutterstock Episode 80 talks to a member of the Electoral College who says that Alexander Hamilton (above! in statue form!) would have approved of a bold and increasingly sorta plausible plan to block Donald Trump from the White House. Also on the show: Congresswoman-elect Pramila Jayapal, who may get to cast a Trump-stopping vote herself.

We have a real, live member of the Electoral College on this week’s podcast! His name is Bret Chiafalo, he has a plan to block a Donald Trump presidency, and he shares it with me and Rich Smith. Get comfy for this one, it's a seriously involved plan. Also: get out your copy of the Constitution, grab your Federalist Papers, and fire up your calculator. The Electoral College votes on December 19th and if this more-and-more-plausible-by-the-day plan that's being hatched by Chiafalo and his “Hamilton Electors” movement works, we’re in for a wild, historic ride.

After that: Congresswoman-elect Pramila Jayapal, the first Indian-American woman ever elected to the US House of Representatives. She’s been described as another Elizabeth Warren, and she weighs in on how she'd handle her possible role in the Hamilton Electors' plan. Jayapal also talks about what she’ll be fighting for in DC and how the progressive left can dust itself off, cast aside its internal bickering and “Oppression Olympics” tendencies, and keep on protecting and expanding core liberal values.

Finally, Stranger film writer Charles Mudede discusses the latest Star Wars movie, Rogue One, and what it teaches about political resistance. Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.