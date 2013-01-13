  1. Home
All Election Events

Presidential Debate Watch Party Election

Sun Oct 9, 5:30-8:30 pm

George & Dragon Pub Fremont Free

2nd Presidential Debate Election

Sun Oct 9 at 6 pm

Town Hall First Hill Free

The Cloud Room Presents: Presidential Debate No. 2 Election

Sun Oct 9 at 6 pm

The Cloud Room Capitol Hill Free

Presidential Debate #2 Watching Party Election

Sun Oct 9, 6-10 pm

Comet Tavern Capitol Hill Free

Presidential Debate Viewing Party Election

Sun Oct 9 at 6 pm

Neumos Capitol Hill Free

Second Presidential Debate in Hecklevision Election

Sun Oct 9 at 6 pm

Central Cinema Central District $5

Get Out the Vote Party: Seattle Stronger Together Election

Mon Oct 17 at 7 pm

Century Ballroom Capitol Hill $20-$1000

Clinton and Trump Debate! Election

Wed Oct 19

Optimism Brewing Capitol Hill Free

Debate Watch Party – Third Presidential Debate Election

Wed Oct 19

Raconteur Rainier Valley Free

Presidential Debate Watching Party Election

Wed Oct 19 at 5:30 pm

Naked City Brewery & Taphouse Greenwood Free

Debate Watching Party Election

Wed Oct 19, 6-10 pm

Comet Tavern Capitol Hill Free

Presidential and Vice Presidential Debate Screenings Election

Sun Oct 9 at 6 pm, Wed Oct 19 at 6 pm

Central Library Downtown Free

Young Adult Debate Watch Party Election

Wed Oct 19 at 6 pm

Intercommunity Peace & Justice Center Roosevelt

