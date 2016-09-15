EOD: Jimmy Fallon Takes a Terrifying Dive into Donald Trump's Hair

On tonight's episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon goes where few have dared to caress: The pouf of Donald Trump. We can't ever know what the late night host felt as he propelled his hands toward the surely terrifying orange wave, or what he found when he got there. We will have to wait for a higher-quality video to better parse this event, though Gawker's in-depth investigation may give us a whiff of a hint of clue.







EOD=End of Day. We're done. Go home. Is your toupée on straight?