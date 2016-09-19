Suspected Chelsea Bomber Arrested; Family Runs a Fried-Chicken Restaurant

The man suspected of making and detonating a bomb that exploded on Saturday in Manhattan and injured 29 people was arrested this morning after a shootout with investigators. His name is Ahmad Khan Rahami. It appears that a thief helped the police to identify Rahami as the suspect, because a second bomb (constructed with a pressure cooker and set to be detonated with a cellphone) was removed from a rolling suitcase and accidentally disarmed. An unknown person opened the suitcase (which was not far from the exploded bomb), took out the pressure cooker and cellphone put it in a trash can, and left with the suitcase. "Who in this world finds a pressure cooker with a phone and just takes the bag?" said a police officer . In this world, such a person happens to be a New Yorker.

The undamaged phone on the pressure cooker, and also the contents of another bag snatched by thieves in New Jersey, revealed the suspect's surname.

He is originally from Afghanistan, he is an American citizen, he is 28 years old, he is the son of Muhammed Rahami, the owner of First American Fried Chicken, which is located in Elizabeth, New Jersey. This possible fast-food restaurant connection does point to the pressure cooker. First American Fried Chicken is said to have had a long history with city of Elizabeth, which did not like its late hours and rowdy patrons. A regular of First American Fried Chicken, Ryan McCann, had, however, very nice things to say about Ahmed, who worked for his father. McCann said he often received free fried chicken from the alleged bomber, who is suspected of almost killing innocent people.