EOD: The Best Thing About the Emmys Last Night

I watched the Emmys last night, which, by the way, are way more fun than the Oscars. Jimmy Kimmel is a decent host, and Matt Damon showed up to fake make fun of him for losing to John Oliver. There were a couple of good gags, one involving Amy Schumer and Amy Poehler, and super talented people finally got their due. (Hello, Sarah Paulson!)

But the best part of the whole night was Courtney B. Vance’s acceptance speech after winning best actor in a limited series or movie for his performance as Johnnie Cochran in The People v. O.J. Simpson. Vance is a journeyman actor who has had many generic roles—he’s best known for his years as Assistant D.A. Ron Carver on Law & Order: Criminal Intent—but he really got to show the full range of his abilities as Cochran.

P.S. I had no idea he was married to Angela Bassett. And, yes, she’s really damn hot.