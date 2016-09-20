The Stranger Is Hiring A Digital Managing Editor

The Stranger is looking for a digital managing editor.

Are you detail-oriented? Efficient? Do you have experience with digital strategy? This job may be for you.

The Digital Managing Editor will oversee the daily postings of the website, be responsible for digital editorial strategy, and handle the day-to-day operational tasks of the newsroom, including the newsroom budget and writer's pay. The ideal candidate will have experience managing editorial staff and possess superior organizational skills and have a keen understanding of good story telling.

For more details about the position, see our full job posting here.

Applications should include a resume and cover letter. Please send to managingedjob@thestranger.com.