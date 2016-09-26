Photos of the 2016 Stranger Genius Awards!! The Highlights! The Stage Lights! The Dancing!

September 24, 2016 at the Moore Theatre. Victoria Holt

Lindy West and her family. Victoria Holt

Noelani Pantastico. Victoria Holt

Barbara Earl Thomas and her fans. Victoria Holt

Sarah Moody of Hardly Art. Victoria Holt

Billy O'Neill and Piper O'Neill. Victoria Holt

Heidi Broadhead, Brittany Dennison, and Joshua Beckman of Wave Books. Victoria Holt

Matt Kolhede and Jason Baxter of Hardly Art. Victoria Holt

Mel Eslyn. Victoria Holt

Rob Rhee. Victoria Holt

Silas Blak. Victoria Holt

Chris Weber and Sierra Nelson. Victoria Holt

Jeffry Mitchell and Billy O'Neill. Victoria Holt

Stefanie Karlin , center, and Alexandra Madera, far left, who produced the 2016 Genius Awards. Victoria Holt

Dave Segal and Courtney Sheehan, Executive Director of NW Film Forum. Victoria Holt

Stranger designer designer Mike Force and office manager Evanne Hall. Victoria Holt

Best dressed. Victoria Holt

Twice. Jonathan Vanderweit

And they killed it Jonathan Vanderweit

Seattle Rock Orchestra artistic director Scott Teske. Victoria Holt

Seattle Rock Orchestra music director and conductor Kim Roy. Jonathan Vanderweit

Seattle Rock Orchestra. Victoria Holt

Seattle Rock Orchestra. Victoria Holt

Seattle Rock Orchestra. Jonathan Vanderweit

Sean Nelson covering Kurt Cobain on Nevermind's birthday. Jonathan Vanderweit

Seattle Rock Orchestra. Jonathan Vanderweit

Publisher Tim Keck celebrating The Stranger's 25th anniversary. Victoria Holt

Jenn Champion, aka S, performed a tribute to Hardly Art. Jonathan Vanderweit

Erik Blood and Irene Barber performed with the orchestra. Jonathan Vanderweit

Erik Blood's dancers. Jonathan Vanderweit

Rich Smith. Jonathan Vanderweit

Erik Blood seconds after he won. Victoria Holt

Audience dancing onstage next to the orchestra. Victoria Holt

Barbara Earl Thomas basking in it. Jonathan Vanderweit

Mario Lemafa. Victoria Holt

Dance party. Victoria Holt

Dance party. Victoria Holt

Dancing on the edge of the stage. Jonathan Vanderweit

Emily Chisholm and her trophy. Victoria Holt

Lindy West and her trophy. Victoria Holt

Tracy Rector and her trophy. Victoria Holt

Barbara Earl Thomas and her trophy. Victoria Holt

Erik Blood and his trophy. Victoria Holt

Watch all five acceptance speeches here.

Thank you to the presenting sponsors who made this year's awards possible: Billy O'Neill, Amazon Literary Partnerships, Case Van Rij, and Clutch Cannabis.

Thanks also to Cupcake Royale, the Goodship Company, the Cloud Room, Shunpike, Georgetown Brewery, Sparkle Donkey Tequila, and Sparkman Cellars for making the party possible.

And thank you for being there. That was a packed house.