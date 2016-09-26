September 24, 2016.
Erin Pike and Markeith Wiley.
Jody Kuehner and a Cherdonna fan.
Ahamefule J. Oluo, center, Lindy West, right.
Noelani Pantastico, right.
Barbara Earl Thomas, center.
Sandy Cioffi, center.
Hardly Arts Sarah Moody.
Billy ONeill and Piper ONeill.
Heidi Broadhead, Brittany Dennison, and Joshua Beckman of Wave Books.
Irene Barber, Emily Chisholm, and HATLO.
Jason Baxter.
Mel Eslyn.
Rob Rhee, right.
Silas Blak, left.
Sydney Brownstone, Heidi Groover, and Mike McGinn.
Tricia Romano and Charles Mudede.
Chris Weber and Sierra Nelson.
Jeffry Mitchell and Billy ONeill.
Christopher Frizzelle, left, Sarah Rudinoff, right.
Mary Traverse and Tracy Rector.
Alexandra Madera, left, Stef Karlin, center.
Dave Segal, left.
Stranger editorial designer Mike Force and office manager Evanne Hall.
Best dressed.
Kuttin Up performed.
Kuttin Up performed twice in the show and they killed it.
And they killed it.
Seattle Rock Orchestra artistic director Scott Teske.
Seattle Rock Orchestra music director and conductor Kim Roy.
Seattle Rock Orchestra.
Seattle Rock Orchestra.
Seattle Rock Orchestra.
Sean Nelson covering Kurt Cobain on Neverminds birthday.
Seattle Rock Orchestra.
HATLO, Erin Pike, Mel Eslyn, and Tracy Rector toast onstage.
Stranger publisher Tim Keck.
Jenn Champion, aka S, performing a tribute to Hardly Art.
Silas Blak performing Cops on My Back.
Erik Blood and Irene Barber perform with the orchestra.
Erik Bloods dancers.
Thank you, STG, for hosting us in your beautiful, storied theater.
Rich Smith.
Mary Ann Peters and Jen Graves.
Steve Fisk and Sean Nelson.
Erik Blood seconds after hearing hed won.
Hot audience-rushes-stage-and-dances-next-to-orchestra action.
Barbara Earl Thomas.
Mario Lemafa and their fans.
Dance party.
Dance party.
Dancing on the edge of the stage.
Emily Chisholm and her trophy.
Lindy West and her trophy.
Tracy Rector with her trophy.
Barbara Earl Thomas and her trophy.
Erik Blood and his trophy.
Watch all five acceptance speeches here.

Thank you to the presenting sponsors who made this year's awards possible: Billy O'Neill, Amazon Literary Partnerships, Case Van Rij, and Clutch Cannabis.

Thanks also to Cupcake Royale, the Goodship Company, the Cloud Room, Shunpike, Georgetown Brewery, Sparkle Donkey Tequila, and Sparkman Cellars for making the party possible.

And thank you for being there. That was a packed house.