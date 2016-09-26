Photos of the 2016 Stranger Genius Awards!! The Highlights! The Stage Lights! The Dancing!
September 24, 2016 at the Moore Theatre. Victoria Holt
Heidi Broadhead, Brittany Dennison, and Joshua Beckman of Wave Books. Victoria Holt
Matt Kolhede and Jason Baxter of Hardly Art. Victoria Holt
Stefanie Karlin, center, and Alexandra Madera, far left, who produced the 2016 Genius Awards. Victoria Holt
Dave Segal and Courtney Sheehan, Executive Director of NW Film Forum. Victoria Holt
Stranger designer Mike Force and office manager Evanne Hall. Victoria Holt
Best dressed. Victoria Holt
Twice. Jonathan Vanderweit
Sean Nelson covering Kurt Cobain on Nevermind's birthday. Jonathan Vanderweit
Publisher Tim Keck celebrating The Stranger's 25th anniversary. Victoria Holt
Jenn Champion, aka S, performed a tribute to Hardly Art. Jonathan Vanderweit
Erik Blood and Irene Barber performed with the orchestra. Jonathan Vanderweit
Erik Blood's dancers. Jonathan Vanderweit
Audience dancing onstage next to the orchestra. Victoria Holt
Dance party. Victoria Holt
Dance party. Victoria Holt
Dancing on the edge of the stage. Jonathan Vanderweit
Watch all five acceptance speeches here.
Thank you to the presenting sponsors who made this year's awards possible: Billy O'Neill, Amazon Literary Partnerships, Case Van Rij, and Clutch Cannabis.
Thanks also to Cupcake Royale, the Goodship Company, the Cloud Room, Shunpike, Georgetown Brewery, Sparkle Donkey Tequila, and Sparkman Cellars for making the party possible.
And thank you for being there. That was a packed house.