One More Gone From Pioneer Square: G. Gibson Gallery to Move Uptown

As of November, G. Gibson Gallery will be in the same building as On the Boards, the great contemporary performance center. Courtesy of the gallery

Adding to the end-of-an-era feeling at the Tashiro Arts development in Pioneer Square, yet another anchor tenant is moving out this year. G. Gibson Gallery, a venerable showplace of art that's a highlight of every First Thursday Art Walk, will move uptown to Queen Anne at the end of October.

G. Gibson will land in the same building at On the Boards, the great contemporary performance center. Thematically, it's a perfect fit, and the two also share the stretch with INCA Seattle, a fantastic and unusual little literary-contemporary gallery.

G. Gibson represents the work of artists from the modern period, including Ansel Adams, Imogen Cunningham, and Alfred Stieglitz, but also many contemporary painters and photographers (many of them women), Susanna Bluhm and Samantha Scherer (showing now), Eirik Johnson, Thuy-Van Vu, Richard Misrach, Linda Davidson, Julie Blackmon, and Gala Bent, to name only a few. Gail Gibson is the widely respected head of the gallery.

Platform and PUNCH both left Pioneer Square this fall. CoCA and Zinc Contemporary took those leases. CoCA has been around a long time but is regrouping after a period of uncertainty and is a nonprofit, not a commercial gallery. Zinc is newer. There are few established traditional dealers in the neighborhood anymore—Greg Kucera is a block away, and a few blocks north are James Harris and Mariane Ibrahim.

I have a call in to Gibson to ask her why she's moving; I'll update when I hear.