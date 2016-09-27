The Funniest Tweets From Debate Night

The first presidential debate took place last night, and while Dan posted advice for Clinton to use next time Donald mentions Monica Lewinsky, and Jessica Fu rounded up some of social media's more reasoned reactions to the proceedings, we thought we'd end the day with the funniest, meme-iest tweets from debate night.

The first thing everyone noticed was the gulf between the two candidates grasp of the English language:



Oh man, if this debate could be won by correct grammar alone... #debatenight pic.twitter.com/YSjZD3yCsW

— Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) September 27, 2016

Or, as Stranger Genius Award winner Lindy West put it:



he is a babbling chicken

— Lindy West (@thelindywest) September 27, 2016

Writer Erin Gloria Ryan posited this conspiracy theory:



Ok was this debate written by Clinton's staff

Because like

Jesus Christ

— Erin Gloria Ryan (@morninggloria) September 27, 2016

One-woman tweet show Leslie Jones treated us to some of Clinton's internal monologue:



About 16 minutes into the debate, Trump had already fallen apart:



The rude, interrupting Trump, has come out. The Xanax has officially worn off. #debatenight

— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 27, 2016

Interrupting and mansplaining became painfully evident:



It’s almost as if HRC is used to dealing with mansplaining, interrupting fuckwads.

— Ana Marie Cox (@anamariecox) September 27, 2016

Cannot count the # of times a man has spoken to me in a low, child-like whisper in order to explain something to me he knows nothing about.

— Sydney Brownstone (@sydbrownstone) September 27, 2016

finally the whole country will watch as a woman stands politely listening to a loud man's bad ideas about the field she spent her life in

— Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) September 26, 2016

The fighting and interruptions escalated:



And the fun with words began (also see: Braggadocious):



"Under-leveraged.”



Trump is out here using caucasion ebonics and I’m fed up.

— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) September 27, 2016

In case anyone was unsure of Trump's stance on race:



Trump 1973: Housing discrimination

Trump 1989: Calling for lynching Central Park 5

Trump 1991: Blacks are lazy

Trump 2011: Obama is Kenyan

— David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) September 27, 2016

Or Trump's stance on being prepared:



HILLARY: I'm unquestionably prepared to be president although many disagree with my approach

TRUMP: I farted

— Meagan Hatcher-Mays (@importantmeagan) September 27, 2016



Trump wanted people to call up Sean Hannity and Difficult People's Cole Escola was like, Okay, I will!:





Some interrogated Trump's insistence that he has a "better temperament" than Clinton:



Trump: "I have a much better temperament" than Hillary Clinton. Fact check: pic.twitter.com/QeJlFF47eI

— Brooklyn Middleton (@BklynMiddleton) September 27, 2016

When Donald Trump says he has a "winning temperament." #debatenight pic.twitter.com/ElQ7aG2vxu

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 27, 2016



There was a working theory on Trump's incessant sniffing:



Notice Trump sniffing all the time. Coke user?

— Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) September 27, 2016

Once this nightmare was over, our eyes were swimming...

Donald looks the same pic.twitter.com/0UsEEq6aCL

— ♠️♥️♣️♦️Reid Ewing (@media_reid) September 27, 2016

And we just wanted to do this:



The only winner tonight is the Voyager probe, which is speeding away from the Earth at 17 kilometers/second #debatenight

— Maddie Stone (@themadstone) September 27, 2016

Others experienced more of an existential angst:



I don't remember a time before this debate

— Megan Amram (@meganamram) September 27, 2016

Or just...

