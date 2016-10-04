Hey Eli,

I wanted to chime in a bit on the topic of Millennial voting habits in this election. [Blabbermouth, Sept. 21] I am 24, comfortably in Millennial territory, and 100 percent behind Secretary Clinton in this election. I haven't donated much because I'm out of a job, but I have been closely observing and participating in the dialogue with my peers. For the sake of completeness, I was a Bernie supporter originally.

Anyway, something that I've observed in this election is the huge importance of identity politics. It seems to me that many people I know haven't really been examining campaign platforms or policy proposals anywhere near enough, and have simply decided based on their tribalism. I have observed normally intelligent, sober people say that they will be voting for Gary Johnson (for example) because he "is for freedom, and I like personal freedom," or "because I am a libertarian," despite my efforts to show how crazy his platform is. I see people on my social media accounts voting for Trump because "he supports police, and so do I." Even when I point to Secretary Clinton's, and the Democratic Party's, extremely robust policy platform (which often addresses their points), I am met with neo-McCarthyist rhetoric.