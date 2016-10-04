Macklemore Meets With Obama to Talk About Heroin Addiction

These guys again.

MTV, once famous for showcasing music videos, is now launching into the documentary-making business. The network will showcase its latest, Prescription For Change: Ending America’s Opioid Crisis, featuring Seattle rapper Macklemore alongside President Barack Obama. The one-hour documentary, which premiered today at the White House's South by South Lawn festival, discusses drug abuse and the struggle of finding treatment.

From The Daily Beast:

Earlier this year, Macklemore teamed up with the White House to record an appearance on Obama’s weekly radio address to help call on Congress to pass $1.1 billion in funding to combat opioid abuse and addiction. “I’m here with President Obama because I take this personally. ... Addiction is like any other disease: It doesn’t discriminate, it doesn't care what color you are, whether you're a guy or a girl, rich or poor, whether you live in an inner city, suburb or rural America,” Macklemore said in his address with the president. “This doesn’t just happen to other peoples’ kids or some other neighborhood. It can happen to any of us.”

(Sound familiar, Seattle?)

You can watch Macklemore's conversation with Michael Botticelli, National Drug Control policy director, below. The panel starts at the 23:27 mark.

Can't get enough of Seattle's favorite— ¯\_(ツ)_/¯—white rapper? If you're willing to shell out $250, head to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's Seattle fundraiser at the Paramount Theatre on October 14. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis will perform at the event.