Patchwerks' Web Shop for Synthesizers Is Now Open

Local synthesizer shop Patchwerks is now open for online business. The start-up—owned by electronic musicians Cindy Reichel (aka Expert System) and Tom Butcher (aka Orqid and Codebase)—sells a variety of analog and digital synths and related music equipment. It's currently the only establishment of its kind in Seattle. Patchwerks also has set up a physical location at 3107 Eastlake Avenue East, Suite B, where you can pick up goods by appointment. The company is holding a soft opening on Saturday, October 8 from 3 pm-8 pm. It's also hosting a discussion about live hardware setups and the creative process with Portland musician WAV FUZZ from 4 pm-5 pm. WAV FUZZ will also be performing a Cheap & Deep show Sunday, October 9 at Timbre Room with several other live acts and DJs, including the excellent Jungle Gym Records ambient-music artist Dravier.