Paul Ryan: "Victims of Sexual Assault Deserve Full Protection"

Today, a leaked audio recording showed Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump, bragging about how he "can do anything" to women because he's a "star." The clip is from a conversation with Billy Bush, as the two were on their way to the set of a Days of Our Lives filming.

In the clip, Trump also brags about trying to have sex with a married woman, and criticizes her for having "big phony tits."

The leaked comments have sparked criticism on social media, with "Billy Bush" now a top trend on Twitter.

Hillary Clinton spoke out directly against the behavior of her opponent:

This is horrific. We cannot allow this man to become president. https://t.co/RwhW7yeFI2

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 7, 2016

Paul Ryan—current Republican Speaker of the House, reluctant endorser of Trump, and scheduled campaign guest for Donald tomorrow—has not issued a statement about the vulgar comments. However, he (or his social media manager) did tweet this tweet:

Victims of sexual assault deserve full protection under the law. And now, they will have it. pic.twitter.com/ktb8RlynqW

— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) October 7, 2016

The post is referring to a new law called the Survivors’ Bill of Rights Act.

Vox:

The new law says that victims have the right:

• Not to be charged for a sexual assault evidence collection kit.

• To be informed of testing results.

• To be notified in writing 60 days beforehand if the kit is going to be destroyed, and to request that the kit be preserved.

• To have the kit preserved for the entire applicable statute of limitations. (So if the statute of limitations for reporting rape is five years, the state can’t just destroy a rape kit after six months if the victim hasn’t decided to press charges yet.)

The law was signed by President Obama today.

Ryan's tweet may not be a response to Trump, but the timing of it doesn't make unity within the Republican Party look good.

Others in the GOP may not be too concerned with party unity, when it comes to speaking up against sexist comments. Jeb Bush (some relation) gets it: