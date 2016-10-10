Screen_Shot_2016-10-09_at_11.58.19_PM.png
Sunday night saw the second presidential debate of the 2016 election. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and the GOP's Donald Trump faced off in a town hall-style discussion, which featured questions from audience members and on social media, as well as from moderators Anderson Cooper and Martha Raddatz.

The evening began with no handshake:


The first topic of discussion: a recently leaked audio recording of Trump bragging about groping women. When the tape came out on Friday, Trump brushed it off as "locker room" banter. On Sunday, he doubled down on that defense:


A Muslim audience member asked a question about Islamophobia in the country, which Trump called a "shame":


He then put the onus on Muslims to "report" any suspicious activities they see, like "hatred," "problems," and "something," so naturally...






Some time during the town hall, Trump added casually that he would, if elected, direct his attorney general to prosecute Clinton:


When asked about their picks for the Supreme Court, Clinton signaled that she would pick a judge who would uphold Roe v. Wade...


While Trump waxed poetic for Antonin Scalia, and vowed to fill the SCOTUS gap with a judge who would do him honor:


Then Trump threw his own running mate Mike Pence under the bus by publicly dismissing his position on Syria:


Some people on the Internet were speculating that Pence may ask to be removed from the ticket:



While Pence himself congratulated Trump on his performance...


And presented a united front on Monday morning:


Many noted departures in debating style from the last debate:


Viewers congratulated Martha Raddatz for her moderating skills, as candidates spoke over one another and over their time limits.


But you can't please everyone, and that's okay:


Is there much value in these tweet round-ups? Maybe not, but there is a very certain value in Twitter:


Re-visit the debate in real-time with The Stranger's live-blog.