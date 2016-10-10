A Black Woman Gets A Warm Welcome from Racist Seattle

Trish Doolin moved to Seattle from Kansas City, Missouri in September to join Nelson Inc. as chief of architecture. After depositing her first paycheck at a Kirkland branch of Key Bank, banker Thor Loberg called her back to the bank to question her about whether she really worked there—all "for the bank's safety."

Her friend, who is just identified as "Sugar," tweeted out a screenshot of a Facebook post Doolin made after the encounter at Key Bank.

When you're 1 of a handful of Black female architects EVER and you try to cash your payroll check @keybank.

After holding her paycheck for several hours, the bank eventually released Doolin's funds. She plans to switch banks, Buzzfeed reports.