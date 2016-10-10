A Band From Seattle Is Selling These Anti-Trump T-Shirts to Benefit Planned Parenthood

This image is effective birth control, actually. Acid Tongue

Gently twisted psych-rock band Acid Tongue is selling an anti-Donald Trump T-shirt that hits below the belt, in order to help raise funds for Planned Parenthood. Each shirt purchased comes with free downloads of Acid Tongue's two EPs, Beautiful Disaster and i died dreaming (both available via Seattle's Freakout Records). You can order the shirt here. It's for a great cause, and kudos to you if you don't mind wearing the image of a man working and tweeting around the clock to make America—and himself—a world-historical embarrassment.