Andre Taylor: Initiative to Change Washington's Outlier Law on Police Killings Has Collected 80K Signatures

Andre Taylor, the brother of Che Taylor—killed by Seattle police in February—spoke last night at Seattle University's Protest and Policing event on a panel with police and prosecutors. In the above clip, Taylor takes the stage to make the case for Initiative 873, an initiative to change Washington's unusually restrictive law on prosecuting unjustified police killings.

The law in this state makes it virtually impossible to charge police officers with murder when they unjustly kill. Taylor says they've gathered 80,000 signatures with volunteers alone, and are now rolling out paid signature-gatherers to reach 250,000 by the end of the year.

Mayor Ed Murray and Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission director Sue Rahr are speaking tonight at the Taylor family's weekly Not This Time community meeting: 6 p.m. at Seattle Vocational Institute on the fourth floor.