Live Updates on the Seattle Storm: Power Outages Across Region

Looks like #SeattleStorm is trending on Twitter. Here's what it looks like outside of The Stranger offices right now.

• Read The Stranger's disaster preparedness guide to keep safe throughout the storm, which is expected to last throughout the weekend.• Here's what the storm looks like from The Stranger's offices: SDOT reports : "A tree is blocking the three right lanes of EB SR 520 just before 84th Street."

• Reminder: There’s another Seattle Storm!



If you follow the #seattlestorm hashtag, it's mixture of weather warnings, food hoarding and women's basketball.

Hi-Res NASA image earlier today of "double barrel" low pressure system affecting us tonight & Sat. storm developing in central Pacific #wawx pic.twitter.com/OBttydMK5h

Crews responding to outage affecting 12,000 homes, businesses in Queen Anne, Interbay and Magnolia. https://t.co/pbHbWvuzz3 for updates.

May I suggest you check on your Elderly neighbors to make sure they're alright, because not everyone has family nearby. #seattlestorm

• Here’s what the storm looks like:• For a comprehensive map of outages across the city—click here • Seattle City Light reporting outages in the Queen Anne, Interbay, and Magnolia neighborhoods, and advises staying away from downed lines:• Power is out in areas within Capitol Hill and the Central District, Capitol Hill Times reports.• Check on your neighbors:• According to KOMO , the storm is likely to conclude by Sunday and your football game will go on as scheduled.• Meanwhile: A tornado hit the Oregon Coast. Here's a video posted by The Oregonian (via The Seattle Times