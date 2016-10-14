Power outages across the city are mapped here
Power outages across the city are mapped here Google Maps

• Read The Stranger's disaster preparedness guide to keep safe throughout the storm, which is expected to last throughout the weekend.
• Here's what the storm looks like from The Stranger's offices:


SDOT reports: "A tree is blocking the three right lanes of EB SR 520 just before 84th Street."

• Reminder: There’s another Seattle Storm!



• Here’s what the storm looks like:


• For a comprehensive map of outages across the city—click here.
• Seattle City Light reporting outages in the Queen Anne, Interbay, and Magnolia neighborhoods, and advises staying away from downed lines:


• Power is out in areas within Capitol Hill and the Central District, Capitol Hill Times reports.
• Check on your neighbors:


• According to KOMO, the storm is likely to conclude by Sunday and your football game will go on as scheduled.
• Meanwhile: A tornado hit the Oregon Coast. Here's a video posted by The Oregonian (via The Seattle Times)