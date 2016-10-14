• Read The Stranger's disaster preparedness guide to keep safe throughout the storm, which is expected to last throughout the weekend.
• Here's what the storm looks like from The Stranger's offices:
• SDOT reports: "A tree is blocking the three right lanes of EB SR 520 just before 84th Street."
• Reminder: There’s another Seattle Storm!
If you follow the #seattlestorm hashtag, it's mixture of weather warnings, food hoarding and women's basketball.
— Ron Gilbert (@grumpygamer) October 14, 2016
• Here’s what the storm looks like:
Hi-Res NASA image earlier today of "double barrel" low pressure system affecting us tonight & Sat. storm developing in central Pacific #wawx pic.twitter.com/OBttydMK5h
— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 14, 2016
• For a comprehensive map of outages across the city—click here.
• Seattle City Light reporting outages in the Queen Anne, Interbay, and Magnolia neighborhoods, and advises staying away from downed lines:
Crews responding to outage affecting 12,000 homes, businesses in Queen Anne, Interbay and Magnolia. https://t.co/pbHbWvuzz3 for updates.
— Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) October 14, 2016
• Power is out in areas within Capitol Hill and the Central District, Capitol Hill Times reports.
• Check on your neighbors:
May I suggest you check on your Elderly neighbors to make sure they're alright, because not everyone has family nearby. #seattlestorm
— A&E TODAY (@AandETodayNews) October 14, 2016
• According to KOMO, the storm is likely to conclude by Sunday and your football game will go on as scheduled.
• Meanwhile: A tornado hit the Oregon Coast. Here's a video posted by The Oregonian (via The Seattle Times)