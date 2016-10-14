This Storm Is Not Stopping Hillary Clinton's Seattle Fundraiser; Bernie in Town Tomorrow

Seattle Rain? No problem for people in line hours in advance to be screened for @HillaryClinton fundraiser at Paramount Theater. pic.twitter.com/BnN1optIF6

— Essex J. Porter (@EssexKIRO7) October 14, 2016

Neither rain nor much-hyped wind storm is stopping the Hillary Clinton fundraiser that begins at the Paramount Theater in a few minutes.

While a lot of very reasonable Seattle people are hunkering down at home or grabbing last-minute storm supplies, check out what the hard-core Hillary heads are willing to do for the privilege of giving her money—and seeing Macklemore.

Your move, Bernie.

I expect photos tomorrow of you wearing some sick galoshes. I KNOW you've got 'em.

"For our kids to be able to see Hillary in person, it's worth standing out in the rain for an hour" says Seattle mom. pic.twitter.com/JkWnmZKgQ1

— Lewis Kamb (@lewiskamb) October 14, 2016