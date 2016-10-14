Neither rain nor much-hyped wind storm is stopping the Hillary Clinton fundraiser that begins at the Paramount Theater in a few minutes.

While a lot of very reasonable Seattle people are hunkering down at home or grabbing last-minute storm supplies, check out what the hard-core Hillary heads are willing to do for the privilege of giving her money—and seeing Macklemore.

Your move, Bernie.

I expect photos tomorrow of you wearing some sick galoshes. I KNOW you've got 'em.