Matt Hickey Arrested on Rape Charges in Las Vegas

A FetLife profile that Hickey told us was his surfaced on a Las Vegas messageboard in August. FetLife/4eyez

A fugitive task force at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department picked up alleged rapist and former Seattle-based tech journalist Matt Hickey less than an hour ago. On Thursday, Hickey was charged by the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office with three counts of rape in the second degree.

According to the Seattle Police Department, Hickey will shortly be booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

In the charging documents for Hickey's arrest, SPD detective Michelle Gallegos cited our reporting on the women who came forward to accuse Hickey of rape and fraud. Read those stories here, here, here, and here. During our reporting, Hickey denied all of the allegations made against him.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney is asking for Hickey's bail to be set at $200,000. His arraignment will be at King County Superior Court on October 27.