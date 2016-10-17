John Oliver Shreds Third Party Candidates Gary Johnson, Jill Stein, and Joe Exotic

Speaking of third party candidates...

Did you miss the part of the last debate where Hillary Clinton declared war on Russia? Me too.

I tweeted "Fuck off" at Stein (something I've tweeted at lots of politicians and pundits, because sometimes it's really all that needs to be said), Stein took time out of her totally credible campaign to tweet some gibberish back at me, and Green Party members—who are good at blowing up your mentions but bad at recruiting candidates, winning elections, and building a viable third party—poured into my mentions to scold me for being one of those poor, sad, duped Americans who don't support Stein. (We are the 98%!) Now they're blowing up Oliver's mentions...

(1/2) @iamjohnoliver @LastWeekTonight When you have Trump & Hillary, Stein is a great alternative. Shut ur very punchable british face. — Kris K (@KrisKwiecien) October 17, 2016