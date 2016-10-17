Melania Trump Throws Billy Bush Under the Bus Tonight on Anderson Cooper

Can you believe it has been ten days since that fateful Access Hollywood tape leak? It feels as though we've never lived in a world without "grab 'em by the pussy" and "locker room talk." Melania Trump released a statement last week where she called her husband's comments "unacceptable and offensive to me" and "I hope people will accept his apology, as I have." Anderson Cooper has an interview with Melania, airing tonight, where she says that Billy Bush "egged" Donald Trump on to say "dirty and bad stuff". She also toes the party line and refers to the taped conversation as "boy talk."

“The boys, the way they talk when they grow up and they want to sometimes show each other, ‘Oh, this and that’ and talking about the girls. But yes, I was surprised, of course.”

The full interview airs tonight on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360.