Governor Jay Inslee Lands Coveted Endorsement for Re-Election from Bill Nye the Science Guy

My childhood hero, Bill Nye the Science Guy, has endorsed Governor Jay Inslee's re-election bid.

"Your governor, Jay Inslee, is an acquaintance of mine and he's a big environmentalist," Nye wrote in an e-mail message to supporters today, purportedly in response to a question from a Washington middle-schooler about how to change the world. "Voting is the most important thing for us, especially this year. Take the environment into account."

Nye's show, which was syndicated nationally by PBS but produced and filmed entirely in Seattle, was released between 1993 to 1998 (or, from when I was 5 to 10-years-old). It won nineteen Emmy awards. Is there anything like it on television today?

Vox published a great cartoon explanation of climate change today. So there's that.

Inslee's opponent, Republican Bill Bryant, supported Shell Oil's staging of its Arctic drilling feet in Seattle as a port commissioner and is backed by some of the state's most notorious polluters.