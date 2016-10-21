Good News, Seattle Foodies: Chefs Behind Le Gourmand to Open New Restaurant in Capitol Hill

Chop Shop is out, but Marmite is in. HG

Bruce & Sara Naftaly, the chef-geniuses behind Ballard's beloved (and dearly departed) Le Gourmand and Sambar are opening a new farm-to-table French restaurant in Capitol Hill's Chophouse Row building. Their new establishment is called Marmite, which is pronounced mahr-meet like the lidded casserole dish, not the Brit's favorite yeasty spread.

The restaurant is slated to reopen in mid-December in the space that was formerly home to Chop Shop, which closed suddenly in August, representatives with Chophouse Row building owners Dunn + Hobbes announced in a press release today.

[The restaurant] will focus on soups and sauces in the context of hearty, nurturing offerings served in an unpretentious setting. From local purveyors to cherished patrons, relationships have always been at the heart of everything the Naftalys create. In that spirit, Marmite will personify their passion and respect for regional bounty or in Bruce’s words, “Marmite will celebrate food from the ground up.” By day, you’ll savor simple meals based on Bruce’s renowned stock in a relaxed sit down space or bring it home from the take away broth window. The daily magic continues with Sara’s incomparable breads from Amandine and yes, there’s brunch to look forward to on weekends.

But the Naftalys don't stop there. They're making Marmite into a triple threat: They're also serving wine and craft cocktails from their bar, Spirit in the Bottle, and continuing Bruce's work as a cooking instructor in partnership with the Seattle Culinary Academy.

...Is it December yet?