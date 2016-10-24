Rachel Ratner of local band Wimps has organized Punk the Vote, a series of shows to remind folks of the importance of voting in the upcoming election. The presidential race has brought rampant prejudice painfully into the spotlight and reminded everyone that there are many people outside Seattle’s liberal bubble who aren't appalled but inspired by the Republican nominee's hateful views. Punk the Vote challenges attendees to do something about it. The show offered free stamps for mailing in ballots, stacks of voter guides, and "Dump Trump" T-shirts with his cartoonish face being flushed down a toilet. Proceeds went to the Downtown Emergency Service Center. More details and photos from last Friday's show at the Funhouse below.
Ratner joined with Shannon Perry (Gazebos) to reunite their celebrated duo Butts, headlining a bill with Spray Tan (Oakland) and locals Corey J Brewer and Night Boss. By the time Butts took the stage, the small venue was packed to the gills.
The duo joked that it had been six years and (nearly) six practices since they’d last played, and the set was relaxed and hilarious. Each song was so short that Ratner and Perry had to give long introductions, stalling for time to fill an entire set. One 10-second number was about doing the “Wiggle Drip,” a little jiggle to rid oneself of excess liquid when there’s no toilet paper. The band played this song three or four times throughout the set until the crowd started singing along. It was a triumphant return to the stage, and for a worthy cause.
Punk the Vote has three more Seattle shows . The deadline for registering to vote online has passed, but you can still register in person until Halloween. Don’t forget to postmark your ballots by November 8th!