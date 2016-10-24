Seattle Duo Butts Reunited For a Punk the Vote Show on Friday

Vocalist Dan Enders of Seattle band Night Boss performing at the Funhouse last Friday, as part of the "Punk the Vote" series. Victoria Holt

Rachel Ratner of local band Wimps has organized Punk the Vote, a series of shows to remind folks of the importance of voting in the upcoming election. The presidential race has brought rampant prejudice painfully into the spotlight and reminded everyone that there are many people outside Seattle’s liberal bubble who aren't appalled but inspired by the Republican nominee's hateful views. Punk the Vote challenges attendees to do something about it. The show offered free stamps for mailing in ballots, stacks of voter guides, and "Dump Trump" T-shirts with his cartoonish face being flushed down a toilet. Proceeds went to the Downtown Emergency Service Center. More details and photos from last Friday's show at the Funhouse below.

Guitarist Rachel Ratner of Butts. Victoria Holt

Ratner joined with Shannon Perry (Gazebos) to reunite their celebrated duo Butts, headlining a bill with Spray Tan (Oakland) and locals Corey J Brewer and Night Boss. By the time Butts took the stage, the small venue was packed to the gills.

Drummer Shannon Perry of Butts. Victoria Holt

The duo joked that it had been six years and (nearly) six practices since they’d last played, and the set was relaxed and hilarious. Each song was so short that Ratner and Perry had to give long introductions, stalling for time to fill an entire set. One 10-second number was about doing the “Wiggle Drip,” a little jiggle to rid oneself of excess liquid when there’s no toilet paper. The band played this song three or four times throughout the set until the crowd started singing along. It was a triumphant return to the stage, and for a worthy cause.

Dan Enders of Night Boss Victoria Holt

Punk the Vote has three more Seattle shows . The deadline for registering to vote online has passed, but you can still register in person until Halloween. Don’t forget to postmark your ballots by November 8th!

Drummer Lindsay Partridge of Oakland band Spray Tan. Victoria Holt

Bassist Dorsey Bass of Spray Tan. Victoria Holt

Guitarist Andrea Abi-Karam of Spray Tan . Victoria Holt

Free stamps for ballots and voter information. Victoria Holt