The Stranger Releases its 2016 Newsroom Diversity Report in Advance of #JournalismSoWhite

Panelists from the #JournalismSoWhite event at Town Hall. https://townhallseattle.org/event/journalismsowhite/

Tomorrow is the #JournalismSoWhite talk at a Town Hall. The panel discussion is being led by local journalists: Reagan Jackson, writer and editor, South Seattle Emerald/Seattle Globalist; Tyrone Beason, writer, Pacific Northwest Magazine/Seattle Times; Monica Guzman, 2016 Nieman Fellow; Andrew Simon, Director, Fellowship Program and Creative Projects, Grist; and Venice Buhain, President of AAJA Seattle Chapter. Enrique Cerna of KCTS will be moderating.

We're happy to now be able to release our own findings.

The Stranger asked its editorial and editorial design department staff to take part in a voluntary self-identity and diversity survey.

We believe a diverse range of voices and perspectives that better reflect Seattle will make our editorial content better. We also feel that it’s important that our audience know the demographic makeup of our staff.

The survey was conducted between July 1 and October 1 of our 21-person editorial staff, which includes the editorial, Things To Do, and editorial design departments. (One staffer declined to participate.)

The results:

60% female, 40% male

40% LGBTQ

80% white

10% multiracial

5% Asian

5% black