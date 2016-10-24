Someone Vandalized a Pronto Bike Station in the U-District

Take that, shareable bikes... Doug Nellis

Slog tipper Doug Nellis writes: "This is what I was greeted with when I went to pick up a Pronto bike in the U District this morning. The seats and tires had been slashed on the seven bikes parked in the bike share station. Thanks, assholes."

Pronto general manager Demi Allen tells us police are on the case—this has been a pattern at a few Pronto stations in the area—and they "definitely have leads." He believes the vandalism is the work of someone who may have a mental illness, not some malicious pro-automobile fanatic, and he doesn't think it has anything to with whoever has been sprinkling tacks on the new Westlake bikeway.