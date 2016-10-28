FBI Finds New Clinton Emails in Anthony Weiner Investigation

Earlier today, FBI director James Comey sent out a letter to Congress in which he announced he is examining a newly discovered set of Hillary Clinton's emails. (You can read the full letter here.) The messages were found after the FBI seized electronic devices belonging to Clinton aide Huma Abedin as part of another investigation into illicit texts her now-estranged husband, Anthony Weiner, sent to a 15-year-old girl, The New York Times reports.

In a letter to Congress, the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, said that emails had surfaced in an unrelated case, and that they “appear to be pertinent to the investigation.”



Document: Letter to Congress From F.B.I. Director on Clinton Email Case

Mr. Comey said the F.B.I. was taking steps to “determine whether they contain classified information, as well as to assess their importance to our investigation.” He said he did not know how long it would take to review the emails, or whether the new information was significant.

Before everyone loses their goddamned minds, here's what Associated Press political affairs reporter Meg Kinnard found:

BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — US official: Newly discovered emails related to Clinton investigation did not come from her private server.

— Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) October 28, 2016



Comey swore under oath before Congress earlier this year that the FBI had closed its investigation into Clinton's messages sent through her private email server. Today's announcement, which comes just 11 days before the general election, isn't an attempt to give Republican nominee Donald "Sexual Assault Is Fine" Trump a polling boost—Comey's just legally obligated to tell Congress that his testimony is no longer true, reports Newsweek.

Comey’s letter doesn’t say his agents have discovered new witnesses or documents suggesting a criminal act occurred. Rather, he only suggests that evidence that had not yet been examined and, because it was relevant to the case, needs to be reviewed. There’s also a political dimension. Had Comey not told Congress and it emerged after the election that new materials had come into its possession, the director and his entire agency’s credibility might have been questioned.

Despite this clarification, Republicans and the Orange Menace himself are giddy about this new development. From NYT:

After deriding the F.B.I. for weeks as inept and corrupt, Mr. Trump went on to praise the law enforcement agency. “I have great respect for the fact that the F.B.I. and the D.O.J. are now willing to have the courage to right the horrible mistake that they made,” Mr. Trump said. “This was a grave miscarriage of justice that the American people fully understand. It is everybody’s hope that it is about to be corrected.”

From the Clinton campaign: