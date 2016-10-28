Seattle Human Rights Commission Demands Details of Renee Davis Shooting from King County Sheriff's Office

Two King County deputies have been placed on administrative leave after shooting Renee Davis, 23. wellphoto/Shutterstock

The Seattle Human Rights Commission is demanding that the King County Sheriff's Office release details related to the death of Renee Davis, a 23-year-old pregnant woman and Muckleshoot tribal member, who was shot and killed by King County Sheriff's Office deputies after they went to her home on tribal lands for a wellness check last Friday.

"Few police officers throughout our state and country are well trained on how to recognize and interact with people living with depression and similar conditions," the Commission said in the statement. "The Commission demands transparency in the release of details that led deputies to kill Renee Davis after her family called them to do a wellness check on their loved one. We also recommend that the King County Sheriff’s Office release data regarding how they train their officers to respond to citizens in need of wellness checks."

On Tuesday, King County Sheriff John Urquhart identified the two officers involved in the shooting.

They are Nicholas Prichett, a deputy who has been with the department eight years, and Tim Lewis, who has been with the department for three. Both have been placed on administrative leave. The King County Sheriff's Office says that the two were dispatched to Davis's home after they received a report that she was suicidal. The Sheriff's Office also says that Davis had two young children with her and was armed; Davis's foster sister told the Seattle Times, however, that she didn't know if Davis owned a handgun.

According to the Guardian's count of police-involved shootings in the United States, police have shot and killed 15 Native American citizens this year.

We've reached out to the King County Sheriff's Office for a response and will update when we hear back.