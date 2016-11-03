Beyoncé Performs at the CMA Awards, Upsets Genre Boundaries and Also Racists

Beyoncé joined with the Dixie Chicks at the Country Music Association Awards last night for a performance of "Daddy Lessons," the singer's foray into country music from her latest and lauded album Lemonade.

The performance, which featured Beyoncé and Natalie Maines trading verses, has been praised as a highlight of the CMAs, which might have been overshadowed by last night's historic Chicago Cubs World Series win.

But not everyone was happy with Beyoncé's appearance at the awards show. The CMA Awards Facebook page is being flooded with angry comments, the general gist of which is that Beyoncé doesn't "belong" at the CMA Awards because "she isn't even what country represents."

On the contrary, Amy Zimmerman wrote for the Daily Beast:

Any viewer who wants to argue that Beyoncé doesn’t belong at the CMA Awards won’t have a strong musical case to do so, and might be forced to admit the real root of their discomfort.

Also present: Dolly Parton, who was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Last month, Ciara Dolan wrote an appreciation of the musician, calling her America's greatest living artist. Looks like the CMAs got the message.