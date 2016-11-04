Totally Chill #SpiritCooking Conspiracy Puts Clinton's Inner Circle in League with Satan

****BREAKING**** Lucifer himself has officially endorsed Hillary Clinton. #SpiritCooking pic.twitter.com/ZRsbVSZjL5 — Steve Hirsch (@Stevenwhirsch99) November 4, 2016

Ever found yourself unable to think critically? Well you're not alone anymore, thanks to "#SpiritCooking", today's Twitter hashtag freakout, which has Clinton & Co. in cahoots with Satan.

#SpiritCooking is conspiracy theory that comes to us from—where else—WikiLeaks. The organization tweeted out a link to this email, in which performance artist Marina Abramović asks Tony Podesta, John Podesta's brother, if John would be coming to the "Spirit Cooking dinner" at her place.

Here's the tweet:



The Podestas' "Spirit Cooking" dinner?

It's not what you think.

It's blood, sperm and breastmilk.

But mostly blood.https://t.co/gGPWFS3B2H pic.twitter.com/I43KiiraDh — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 4, 2016

So what is Spirit Cooking? The short answer is that it's art. The Washington Post found it is a reference to Abramović's 1996 work that includes a cookbook with artistic recipes that call for things like "13,000 grams of jealousy." The still in the tweet appears to have been taken from a video of a Spirit Cooking installation.

So the alt-right went bananas, claiming that the email meant that some of Hillary Clinton's close associates were involved in a sex cult.

Here's a sample headline, from Drudge Report: “WIKI WICCAN: PODESTA PRACTICES OCCULT MAGIC.” Or how about this post. This tweet is the tamest we found:

LOL @ all the left wing journos calling us "crazy" for talking about #SpiritCooking.



If this is normal to you, then you're the crazy ones. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 4, 2016

The Daily Beast found actual Satanists are skeptical anyone related to the Clinton campaign is a part of their organization:

“Obviously, what’s really going on here is that the real would-be magicians are attempting desperately to conjure scandal from lackluster and mundane emails which were previously hoped to contain some political career-ruining revelations,” said Lucien Greaves, a spokesperson for The Satanic Temple. “The absurdity of the accusations regarding the disgust-inducing ingredients harken back to witch-hunter inquisitorial panic fantasies that one would hope we’d have grown beyond today.”

And Abramović? She told ArtNews it was a dinner she threw for some Kickstarter donors:

“I’m outraged, because this is taken completely out of my context,” Abramovic told me by phone this afternoon. She was at Sean Kelly Gallery, her rep in New York. The dinner, she explained, was a reward for donors to a Kickstarter campaign she had run. Tony Podesta has collected her work since the 1990s, and he attended, but John couldn’t make it. In fact, she has never met John Podesta. “It was just a normal dinner,” Abramovic said, adding that about 10 people attended. “It was actually just a normal menu, which I call spirit cooking. There was no blood, no anything else. We just call things funny names, that’s all.” (The Kickstarter page advertised “traditional soups.”)

Just a few more days to go, everyone.