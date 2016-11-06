Fuck This Fucking Guy: Robert Satiacum, the Washington State Democratic Elector Who Won't Vote Clinton

Satiacum on Hillary: Nope Shutterstock.com

Robert Satiacum, Washington state electorate, and certified Bernie Bro, is refusing to cast his vote for Hillary Clinton, according to the Seattle Times' Jim Brunner. He told the Times: "No, no, no on Hillary. Absolutely not. No way,” he told Brunner.

Oh he didn’t stop there. He went even further: "I hope it comes down to a swing vote and it’s me,” Satiacum, a member of Washington’s Puyallup Tribe, said. “Good. She ain’t getting it. Maybe it’ll wake this country up.”

Hey, Robert: Do your fucking job.

Your job is to represent the people, and the people of the Democratic party have chosen Hillary Clinton as their candidate. Sure, Bernie overwhelmingly won Washington in the caucuses, which are totally undemocratic by the way, but the country’s Democrats voted for her. Overwhelmingly. Get over it.

And with the polls tightening, and Trump dread rising, we don't need you to do your best Susan fucking Sarandon imitation and talk about how by electing Trump, you're going to "show" everyone and teach them a lesson. So, fuck you. Do your job. I hope they fine you more than the $1,000 that is standard for “faithless electors.”

Sarandon and Satiacum’s backassward logic goes something like this: after electing a quasi-Fascist, in four years people will run screaming to the nearest Socialist for help. Right. If history proves correct, people will want someone who seems measured and reasonable—and electable. Obama, while he was presented as progressive, had a record that was even more conservative than Hillary's at the time. And he proved to be less progressive than his hope and change marketing would have you believe.

The majority of people in America don't really want to rock the boat, they just want to turn it slowly, in the right direction. Otherwise, everyone would be living a pot-smoking, gay-marriage-having country with endless subways and free healthcare (otherwise known as Europe). Change is scary for most people. They say they want it, but then when push comes to shove, they stick with the devil they know. That’s why Obama, even though his ratings were around 50 percent during his re-election campaign, still won handily. And that’s why Bush Jr. , got a second term (and had, astonishingly, the same approval rating) even though he was royally fucking up the country in every way possible. Change is scary.

But let’s stay focused here. Satiacum is acting like a selfish asshole who doesn’t have anyone but his own best interests in mind. He talks about he doesn’t “trust” Clinton on issues like the pipeline in Standing Rock (but somehow she’s going to be worse on this issue than Trump. Riiiiight. Sexism much?). He’s not representing me or you. His protest vote has the potential to put the country in the hands of the most dangerously deluded person that has ever sought the Presidency. (Though it’s never happened, it could; in an evenly split vote, Satiacum could potentially tip the balance, throwing the vote to the House of Representatives, which will certainly vote GOP). He told the Times there might be other potential Democratic “faithless electors.” If Trump is president on Wednesday because of Satiacum’s actions, it could be Satiacum, not Cheeto Jesus who could be the most hated in the nation.