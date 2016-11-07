It's Game Day: Seahawk Cliff Avril Sacks For Charity; Plus, the Seahawks Sell Used Pants

Jarran Reed's Used Pants (which can be yours for $200) Amazon.com

Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril is awesome. Obviously. Avril (along with Michael Bennett, come back soon Mike) was one of the final pieces that won the Seahawks their first Super Bowl, and he seems to only be getting better as he matures as a pass rusher. He’s always been incredible rushing off the edge and strip-sacking quarterbacks, but his work with his hands has improved this year, and has put him on pace for a career-high 15 sacks.

But that’s not the only reason why Cliff Avril is awesome. Avril, whose family is Haitian, has also been doing massive amounts of charity work for his family’s home country. Right now he is donating a prefab house (worth around $6,000) for each sack he records. He also has a charity auction running on Seahawks.com through tonight’s game featuring lots of cool stuff.

But there's more. On this webpage, there’s a link to an Amazon "collectibles" store featuring Seahawks stuff used during games… and it’s weird. You want the pants Steven Hauschka’s wore during the Super Bowl the team lost? You can buy them. You want Will Tukuafu’s old locker room nameplate? ALL YOURS. You want Jarran Reed’s used pants from this season’s win over the 49ers. Again, yours, for 200 dollars.

So if you’re a normal fan, root for sacks tonight in the Seahawks Monday Night game against the Bills. And if you’re a crazy fan, buy some used pants.