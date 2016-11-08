The Stranger Election Control Board Presents
ELECTION RESULTS
For the November 8, 2016 General Election
Federal
President and Vice President of the United States
|Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine (D)
|No Data
|Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence (R)
|No Data
|Alyson Kennedy and Osborne Hart (SWP)
|No Data
|Gloria Estela La Riva and Eugene Purgera (PSL)
|No Data
|Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka (GRE)
|No Data
|Darrell L. Castle and Scott N. Bradley (CON)
|No Data
|Gary Johnson and Bill Weld (LIB)
|No Data
Chris Vance (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
US Representative Congressional District 1
Robert J. Sutherland (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
US Representative Congressional District 7
Brady Piñero Walkinshaw (D) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
US Representative Congressional District 8
Dave Reichert (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
US Representative Congressional District 9
Jesse Wineberry (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Initiatives to the people
Initiative Measure No. 1433
(Minimum Wage Increase)
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Initiative Measure No. 1464
(Public Campaign Financing)
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Initiative Measure No. 1491
(Extreme Risk Protection Orders)
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Initiative Measure No. 1501
(Supposedly: Grandma; Really: Unions)
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Initiatives to the legislature
Initiative Measure No. 732
(Carbon Tax)
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Initiative Measure No. 735
(Opposing Citizens United)
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Advisory Votes
Advisory Vote No. 14
(Washington Healthplanfinder Dental Plans)
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Advisory Vote No. 15
(Electric Car Tax Exemption)
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Proposed Amendment to the State Constitution
Senate Joint Resolution No. 8210
(Move Redistricting Up By 46 Days)
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
County
King County Charter Amendment No. 1
(Remove Partisan Labels from King County Prosecutor’s Office)
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
King County Charter Amendments No. 2
(Gender-Neutral Language in County Charter)
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
State
Bill Bryant (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Marty McClendon (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Kim Wyman (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Michael Waite (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Mark Miloscia (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Joshua B. Trumbull (Lib.) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Steve McLaughlin (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Erin Jones - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Richard Schrock (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Legislative District No. 11
State Senator
Dennis Price (Lib.) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Legislative District No. 11
Representative Position No. 1
Erin Smith Aboudara (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Legislative District No. 17
State Senator
Lynda Wilson (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Legislative District No. 25
State Senator
Hans Zeiger (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Legislative District No. 28
State Senator
Steve O’Ban (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Legislative District No. 32
Representative Position No. 1
Alvin Rutledge (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Legislative District No. 32
Representative Position No. 2
David D. Schirle (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Legislative District No. 34
Representative Position No. 1
Matthew Benson (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Legislative District No. 34
Representative Position No. 2
Andrew Pilloud (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Legislative District No. 37
Representative Position No. 1
John Dickinson (NPA) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Legislative District No. 37
Representative Position No. 2
Tamra Smilanich (NPA) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Legislative District No. 41
State Senator
Steve Litzow (D) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Legislative District No. 43
Representative Position No. 1
Dan Shih (D) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Legislative District No. 46
Representative Position No. 1
Stephanie Heart Viskovich (Lib.) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
State Supreme Court
David DeWolf - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Greg Lempel - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Dave Larson - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
David Greenspan - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
John H. O’Rourke - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Marc S. Stern - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Eric Newman - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Kristin Richardson - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Thomas Cline - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
District Court
Southwest Electoral District
Judge Position No. 3
Brian Todd - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
City
City of Seattle, Initiative No. 124
(Sexual Harassment Protections for Hotel Workers)
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16
Transportation
Sound Transit, Proposition No. 1
(Expand Light Rail)
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16