The Stranger Election Control Board Presents ELECTION RESULTS For the November 8, 2016 General Election

Federal

President and Vice President of the United States Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine (D) No Data Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence (R) No Data Alyson Kennedy and Osborne Hart (SWP) No Data Gloria Estela La Riva and Eugene Purgera (PSL) No Data Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka (GRE) No Data Darrell L. Castle and Scott N. Bradley (CON) No Data Gary Johnson and Bill Weld (LIB) No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

US Senator

Patty Murray (D) - No Data

Chris Vance (R) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

US Representative Congressional District 1

Suzan DelBene (D) - No Data

Robert J. Sutherland (R) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

US Representative Congressional District 7

Pramila Jayapal (D) - No Data

Brady Piñero Walkinshaw (D) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

US Representative Congressional District 8

Tony Ventrella (D) - No Data

Dave Reichert (R) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

US Representative Congressional District 9

Adam Smith (D) - No Data

Jesse Wineberry (R) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Initiatives to the people

Initiative Measure No. 1433

(Minimum Wage Increase)

Yes - No Data

No - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Initiative Measure No. 1464

(Public Campaign Financing)

Yes - No Data

No - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Initiative Measure No. 1491

(Extreme Risk Protection Orders)

Yes - No Data

No - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Initiative Measure No. 1501

(Supposedly: Grandma; Really: Unions)

Yes - No Data

No - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Initiatives to the legislature

Initiative Measure No. 732

(Carbon Tax)

Yes - No Data

No - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Initiative Measure No. 735

(Opposing Citizens United)

Yes - No Data

No - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Advisory Votes

Advisory Vote No. 14

(Washington Healthplanfinder Dental Plans)

Yes - No Data

No - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Advisory Vote No. 15

(Electric Car Tax Exemption)

Yes - No Data

No - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Proposed Amendment to the State Constitution

Senate Joint Resolution No. 8210

(Move Redistricting Up By 46 Days)

Yes - No Data

No - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

County

King County Charter Amendment No. 1

(Remove Partisan Labels from King County Prosecutor’s Office)

Yes - No Data

No - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

King County Charter Amendments No. 2

(Gender-Neutral Language in County Charter)

Yes - No Data

No - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

State

Governor

Jay Inslee (D) - No Data

Bill Bryant (R) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Lieutenant Governor

Cyrus Habib (D) - No Data

Marty McClendon (R) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Secretary of State

Tina Podlodowski (D) - No Data

Kim Wyman (R) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

State Treasurer

Duane Davidson (D) - No Data

Michael Waite (R) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

State Auditor

Pat (Patrice) McCarthy (D) - No Data

Mark Miloscia (R) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Attorney General

Bob Ferguson (D) - No Data

Joshua B. Trumbull (Lib.) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Commissioner of Public Lands

Hilary Franz (D) - No Data

Steve McLaughlin (R) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Chris Reykdal - No Data

Erin Jones - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Insurance Commissioner

Mike Kreisler (D) - No Data

Richard Schrock (R) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 11

State Senator

Bob Hasegawa (D) - No Data

Dennis Price (Lib.) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 11

Representative Position No. 1

Zach Hudgins (D) - No Data

Erin Smith Aboudara (R) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 17

State Senator

Tim Probst (ID) - No Data

Lynda Wilson (R) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 25

State Senator

Karl Mecklenburg (D) - No Data

Hans Zeiger (R) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 28

State Senator

Marisa Peloquin (D) - No Data

Steve O’Ban (R) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 32

Representative Position No. 1

Cindy Ryu (D) - No Data

Alvin Rutledge (R) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 32

Representative Position No. 2

Ruth Kagi (D) - No Data

David D. Schirle (R) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 34

Representative Position No. 1

Eileen L. Cody (D) - No Data

Matthew Benson (R) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 34

Representative Position No. 2

Joe Fitzgibbon (D) - No Data

Andrew Pilloud (R) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 37

Representative Position No. 1

Sharon Tomiko Santos (D) - No Data

John Dickinson (NPA) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 37

Representative Position No. 2

Eric Pettigrew (D) - No Data

Tamra Smilanich (NPA) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 41

State Senator

Lisa Wellman (D) - No Data

Steve Litzow (D) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 43

Representative Position No. 1

Nicole Macri (D) - No Data

Dan Shih (D) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 46

Representative Position No. 1

Gerry Pollet (D) - No Data

Stephanie Heart Viskovich (Lib.) - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

State Supreme Court

Justice Position No. 1

Mary Yu - No Data

David DeWolf - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Justice Position No. 5

Barbara Madsen - No Data

Greg Lempel - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Justice Position No. 6

Charles (Charlie) Wiggins - No Data

Dave Larson - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Judge Position No. 14

Nicole Gaines Phelps - No Data

David Greenspan - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Judge Position No. 26

David Keenan - No Data

John H. O’Rourke - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Judge Position No. 31

Helen Halpert - No Data

Marc S. Stern - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Judge Position No. 44

Cathy Moore - No Data

Eric Newman - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Judge Position No. 52

Anthony Gipe - No Data

Kristin Richardson - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Judge Position No. 53

Mariane Spearman - No Data

Thomas Cline - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

District Court

Southwest Electoral District

Judge Position No. 3

Laurel Gibson - No Data

Brian Todd - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

City

City of Seattle, Initiative No. 124

(Sexual Harassment Protections for Hotel Workers)

Yes - No Data

No - No Data

last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Transportation

Sound Transit, Proposition No. 1

(Expand Light Rail)