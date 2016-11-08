The Stranger Election Control Board Presents

ELECTION RESULTS

For the November 8, 2016 General Election

Federal

President and Vice President of the United States

Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine (D)No Data
Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence (R)No Data
Alyson Kennedy and Osborne Hart (SWP)No Data
Gloria Estela La Riva and Eugene Purgera (PSL)No Data
Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka (GRE)No Data
Darrell L. Castle and Scott N. Bradley (CON)No Data
Gary Johnson and Bill Weld (LIB)No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

US Senator

Patty Murray (D) - No Data
Chris Vance (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

US Representative Congressional District 1

Suzan DelBene (D) - No Data
Robert J. Sutherland (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

US Representative Congressional District 7

Pramila Jayapal (D) - No Data
Brady Piñero Walkinshaw (D) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

US Representative Congressional District 8

Tony Ventrella (D) - No Data
Dave Reichert (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

US Representative Congressional District 9

Adam Smith (D) - No Data
Jesse Wineberry (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Initiatives to the people

Initiative Measure No. 1433
(Minimum Wage Increase)

Yes - No Data
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Initiative Measure No. 1464
(Public Campaign Financing)

Yes - No Data
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Initiative Measure No. 1491
(Extreme Risk Protection Orders)

Yes - No Data
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Initiative Measure No. 1501
(Supposedly: Grandma; Really: Unions)

Yes - No Data
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Initiatives to the legislature

Initiative Measure No. 732
(Carbon Tax)

Yes - No Data
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Initiative Measure No. 735
(Opposing Citizens United)

Yes - No Data
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Advisory Votes

Advisory Vote No. 14
(Washington Healthplanfinder Dental Plans)

Yes - No Data
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Advisory Vote No. 15
(Electric Car Tax Exemption)

Yes - No Data
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Proposed Amendment to the State Constitution

Senate Joint Resolution No. 8210
(Move Redistricting Up By 46 Days)

Yes - No Data
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

County

King County Charter Amendment No. 1
(Remove Partisan Labels from King County Prosecutor’s Office)

Yes - No Data
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

King County Charter Amendments No. 2
(Gender-Neutral Language in County Charter)

Yes - No Data
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

State

Governor

Jay Inslee (D) - No Data
Bill Bryant (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Lieutenant Governor

Cyrus Habib (D) - No Data
Marty McClendon (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Secretary of State

Tina Podlodowski (D) - No Data
Kim Wyman (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

State Treasurer

Duane Davidson (D) - No Data
Michael Waite (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

State Auditor

Pat (Patrice) McCarthy (D) - No Data
Mark Miloscia (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Attorney General

Bob Ferguson (D) - No Data
Joshua B. Trumbull (Lib.) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Commissioner of Public Lands

Hilary Franz (D) - No Data
Steve McLaughlin (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Chris Reykdal - No Data
Erin Jones - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Insurance Commissioner

Mike Kreisler (D) - No Data
Richard Schrock (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 11
State Senator

Bob Hasegawa (D) - No Data
Dennis Price (Lib.) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 11
Representative Position No. 1

Zach Hudgins (D) - No Data
Erin Smith Aboudara (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 17
State Senator

Tim Probst (ID) - No Data
Lynda Wilson (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 25
State Senator

Karl Mecklenburg (D) - No Data
Hans Zeiger (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 28
State Senator

Marisa Peloquin (D) - No Data
Steve O’Ban (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 32
Representative Position No. 1

Cindy Ryu (D) - No Data
Alvin Rutledge (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 32
Representative Position No. 2

Ruth Kagi (D) - No Data
David D. Schirle (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 34
Representative Position No. 1

Eileen L. Cody (D) - No Data
Matthew Benson (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 34
Representative Position No. 2

Joe Fitzgibbon (D) - No Data
Andrew Pilloud (R) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 37
Representative Position No. 1

Sharon Tomiko Santos (D) - No Data
John Dickinson (NPA) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 37
Representative Position No. 2

Eric Pettigrew (D) - No Data
Tamra Smilanich (NPA) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 41
State Senator

Lisa Wellman (D) - No Data
Steve Litzow (D) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 43
Representative Position No. 1

Nicole Macri (D) - No Data
Dan Shih (D) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Legislative District No. 46
Representative Position No. 1

Gerry Pollet (D) - No Data
Stephanie Heart Viskovich (Lib.) - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

State Supreme Court

Justice Position No. 1

Mary Yu - No Data
David DeWolf - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Justice Position No. 5

Barbara Madsen - No Data
Greg Lempel - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Justice Position No. 6

Charles (Charlie) Wiggins - No Data
Dave Larson - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Judge Position No. 14

Nicole Gaines Phelps - No Data
David Greenspan - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Judge Position No. 26

David Keenan - No Data
John H. O’Rourke - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Judge Position No. 31

Helen Halpert - No Data
Marc S. Stern - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Judge Position No. 44

Cathy Moore - No Data
Eric Newman - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Judge Position No. 52

Anthony Gipe - No Data
Kristin Richardson - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Judge Position No. 53

Mariane Spearman - No Data
Thomas Cline - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

District Court

Southwest Electoral District
Judge Position No. 3

Laurel Gibson - No Data
Brian Todd - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

City

City of Seattle, Initiative No. 124
(Sexual Harassment Protections for Hotel Workers)

Yes - No Data
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16

Transportation

Sound Transit, Proposition No. 1
(Expand Light Rail)

Yes - No Data
No - No Data
last updated at 0:00PM 11/8/16