Make America Come Again: Vote and Get a Free Sex Toy at Babeland Today

Sydney Brownstone: "If we replaced all men with vibrators, Donald Trump wouldn't be running for president." HG

Still looking for a reason to vote? (What the fuck is wrong with you?)

Babeland is giving away free sex toys today to anyone who mentions the word "vote."

The women-owned store is offering a mini vibrator or anal beads to the first 100 customers today who say the word "vote." They're offering the deal online too (enter "blue" at checkout for the vibrator or "red1" for the anal beads). The Seattle store (707 East Pike) opens at 11 am.

As my esteemed colleague Sydney Brownstone said when I told her about this deal: "If we replaced all men with vibrators, Donald Trump wouldn't be running for president."

You can't argue with that.

You know what to do: Consult our cheat sheet, get that ballot in, and get shopping.