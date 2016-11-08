An Election Day Note from Dow Constantine: Vote "Approved" on Proposition 1!

Hey, you.

Not you. YOU! Yes, you reading the SLOG and waiting for the orange madness to stop.

You’re just sick of it all and no one can blame you. The rest of SLOG will surely provide distractions (Babeland! The Bundy Brothers! HUMP!) But here’s the thing: that unopened ballot is still there, on your kitchen counter, in your mail stack, maybe under the couch by now. And so here’s one last attempt to get you to find your ballot and a pen, fill in the bubbles, and make sure your voice is heard.

The last item on that ballot, Proposition 1, is the region’s—and thus your—best chance of getting out of gridlock. I say vote your ballot in reverse order: last item first. That way you can start by fixing our transit system and finish by raising the minimum wage. And somewhere in between you'll get to drive one more nail into Donald Trump's oversized, gilded coffin. But I digress.

Proposition 1 has the support of this newspaper which, bizarrely, has become the voice of reason in our community. It is championed by social justice advocates and environmental activists, by business and labor, all of whom understand that reliable transit is the key to sustainability, prosperity, and opportunity.

So get up out of that chair, and get on down to the post office or cast your ballot in one of the many dropboxes around town (we, like, quadrupled the number of drop boxes this year, so no excuses). This region is your home. Let's make it great... again... or something.

Thank you, and happy Election Day!

–Dow Constantine